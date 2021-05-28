by Angela Mohan on  May 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM Coronavirus News
First Phase Of Herbal Therapy for COVID Completed In Andhra
First phase of studies into COVID cure of Krishnapatnam-based herbal medicine practitioner was completed.

The studies were organized under the directions of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). They were jointly conducted by the Regional Ayurvedic Research Centre in Vijaywada, and the SV Ayurveda College in Tirumala.

Officials said that the researchers from the two institutions have completed their retrospective studies. The researchers spoke to 570 persons who had taken the COVID medicine prepared by Anandaiah, a herbal medicine practitioner belonging to Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.


According to official sources, the feedback from these people has been transmitted online to the CCRAS.

The next phase of research will include toxicity tests, and studies on animals.

The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rope in Central agencies to evaluate the ayurvedic remedy for COVID that a local practitioner claimed to have developed.

The medication prepared by Anandiah has been attracting people from the surrounding areas over the last few days. However, distribution of medicine was halted after the Lok Ayukta stepped in following reports that COVID norms were being violated.

Anandiah had become a local sensation after people in search of a cure for COVID began landing in droves at his doorsteps, after visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms.



Source: IANS

