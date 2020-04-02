First Peanut Allergy Drug Approved by FDA for Kids

In a new, groundbreaking development in the fight against food allergies, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies.

Treatment with the drug, Palforzia, can be used for children between 4 and 17 years old with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy, the FDA said in a statement.



‘Approximately 1 million children in the U.S. are affected by peanut allergies, and only one out of five of these children will outgrow their allergy. ’

"When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA''s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



Palforzia is a powder manufactured from peanuts and packaged in pull-apart capsules and a sachet, according to the FDA.



The powder is emptied from the capsules or sachet and mixed with a small amount of semisolid food -- such as applesauce, yogurt, or pudding.



The effectiveness of Palforzia is supported by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted in the US, Canada, and Europe in approximately 500 peanut-allergic individuals.



