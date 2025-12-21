First Oral Carbapenem for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

FDA review begins for tebipenem HBr, a potential first oral carbapenem for treating complicated urinary tract infections.

has resubmitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an investigationalIf approved, tebipenem HBr could become the first oral carbapenem available in the United States, addressing a significant unmet need in serious bacterial infections.The resubmission follows the FDA’s request for additional clinical data after the initial NDA was filed in 2022. The updated application is now supported by results from theComplicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including acute pyelonephritis, are serious infections that affect the urinary system and often extend beyond the bladder to involve the kidneys or occur in patients with underlying conditions such as structural abnormalities, catheters, or weakened immunity.These infections are commonly caused by drug-resistant bacteria and can lead to severe symptoms such as fever, flank pain, nausea, and bloodstream infection if not treated promptly.Because of their severity and higher risk of complications, cUTIs typically require hospitalization and treatment with broad-spectrum or intravenous antibiotics, making effective and accessible treatment options critical for patient outcomes.The PIVOT-PO trial was a randomized, double-blind study that enrolled 1,690 hospitalized adults with cUTIs, including patients with kidney infections. Participants were assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either oral tebipenem pivoxil 600 mg every six hours or intravenous imipenem-cilastatin 500 mg every six hours for 7 to 10 days.The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that tebipenem HBr was noninferior to imipenem-cilastatin in overall response at the test-of-cure visit. Overall success—defined as a composite of clinical cure and microbiological eradication—was achieved in 58.5% of patients receiving tebipenem HBr compared with 60.2% of those receiving IV therapy.Clinical cure rates were high in both groups, occurring in 93.5% of patients treated with tebipenem HBr and 95.2% of those receiving imipenem-cilastatin. Microbiological response rates were also similar between the two arms. Importantly, patients with infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant Enterobacterales showed outcomes consistent with the overall study population.The trial was stopped early for efficacy following a prespecified interim analysis in May 2025, and the results were later presented as a late-breaking abstract at IDWeek 2025. ( )particularly when resistant organisms are involved. An effective oral carbapenem could enable earlier hospital discharge, reduce the need for IV lines, and improve patient convenience while maintaining clinical effectiveness.Health experts note thatAn oral carbapenem could play a meaningful role in antimicrobial stewardship by offering a step-down option from IV therapy.The most commonly reported adverse events in the study were diarrhea and headache, which were generally mild to moderate and non-serious. No new safety signals were identified.With the NDA resubmitted and supported by robust phase 3 data, the FDA will now review the application to determine whether tebipenem HBr meets approval criteria. If cleared, the drug could mark an important advancement in the management of complicated urinary tract infections and resistant bacterial pathogens.Source-Medindia