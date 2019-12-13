medindia

First-of-a-Kind in Vitro 3D Neural Tissue Model Developed

by Iswarya on  December 13, 2019 at 10:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study used stem cells successfully to engineer living biohybrid nerve tissue to develop 3D models of neural networks. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
First-of-a-Kind in Vitro 3D Neural Tissue Model Developed
First-of-a-Kind in Vitro 3D Neural Tissue Model Developed

"Being able to form 3-dimensional tissue consisting of neurons can give us the ability to develop tissue models for drug screening or processing units for biological computers", said study first author Gelson Pagan-Diaz-Diaz.

Show Full Article


Pagan-Diaz is a graduate student in Professor Rashid Bashir's group in the Department of Bioengineering at the Grainger College of Engineering.

These 3D tissues could be used to study complex behaviours that happen in the brain and how these tissues react with new drugs being developed. It could also mean less reliant on animals to test these drugs in the future.

"If we can control how these neurons communicate with each other, if we can train them using optogenetics, if we can programme them, then we can potentially use to perform engineering functions," Bashir said.

"In the future, our hope is that by being able to design these neural tissue, we can begin to realize biological processing units and biological computers, similar to the brain."

In this study the team developed neural tissue mimics that can form different shapes.

The team used hydrogels and fibrin to make millimeter to centimeter scale structures that doesn't have rigid scaffolds and can be molded into a number of desired shapes.

"It's a bundle of hundreds to thousands of microns of cells that contains a lot of populations with a genetic makeup similar to in vivo tissues," Pagan-Diaz explained.

"Once we show that the tissue engineered outside the body is similar to the tissue in the body, then we can then fabricate them over and over again", he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Brain too can Get Fossilized! Find Out How and Why Neural Tissue Fossilizes

A study has provided the strongest evidence that it is possible to fossilize the brain. Researchers found that the brains were preserved as flattened carbon films.

U-M Study: Neural Tissue Contains Imbalanced Levels of Proteins

Neural tissue contains imbalanced levels of proteins, which may explain the brain's susceptibility to a debilitating childhood movement disorder, according to researchers

Surgery Within 24 Hours of Traumatic Cervical Spinal Cord Injury Results in Reduced Neural Tissue Destruction

Recent research has pointed out that patients who receive surgery less than 24 hours after a traumatic cervical spine injury have better clinical outcomes.

Cultured Stem Cells Can Reconstruct Neural Tissue in the Nose

Cultured stem cells can reconstruct damaged neural tissue in the nose. The stem cells are activated and undergo differentiation into olfactory cells to regenerate new neural tissue.

What's New on Medindia

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Gastroscopy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive