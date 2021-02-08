by Hannah Joy on  August 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM Coronavirus News
First Mobile Clinic Launched in Beirut for Free Covid Testing
Lebanon's first mobile clinic has been launched in capital Beirut jointly by its municipality and the UN Human Settlements programme (UN-Habitat), which offers Covid-19 testing and other basic medical services for free.

The clinic, launched on Friday, will provide free PCR testing and support in contact tracing while referring individuals with other medical conditions to service providers, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It will help us better cope with Covid-19 cases whether from new strains or from community transmission," Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani was quoted as saying by a statement of the UN-Habitat.


Lebanon has witnessed a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases by 40 percent this week because of the arrival of a large number of expats and the absence of proper precautionary measures.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of infections in Lebanon is 560,396, while the death toll stands at 7,903.



Source: IANS

