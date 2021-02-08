First Mobile Clinic Launched in Beirut for Free Covid Testing

Lebanon's first mobile clinic has been launched in capital Beirut jointly by its municipality and the UN Human Settlements programme (UN-Habitat), which offers Covid-19 testing and other basic medical services for free.



The clinic, launched on Friday, will provide free PCR testing and support in contact tracing while referring individuals with other medical conditions to service providers, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘Covid-19 cases in Lebanon have increased this week by 40 percent and the mobile clinic can help Lebanese people go for free Covid-19 testing and services.’





According to the Health Ministry, the total number of infections in Lebanon is 560,396, while the death toll stands at 7,903.







"It will help us better cope with Covid-19 cases whether from new strains or from community transmission," Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani was quoted as saying by a statement of the UN-Habitat.