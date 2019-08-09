medindia

First-line Therapy for Lung Cancer Patients Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 8, 2019 at 6:21 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In special populations with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), combining the PD-1 immune check point inhibitor nivolumab with the monoclonal antibody ipilimumab showed a consistent safety profile, stated research presented today by at the IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.
First-line Therapy for Lung Cancer Patients Identified
First-line Therapy for Lung Cancer Patients Identified

The research was presented by Dr. Fabrice Barlesi from Aix-Marseille University, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Marseille, Marseille, France.

Show Full Article


CheckMate 817 was started because data are limited on safety and efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with advanced NSCLC with other comorbidities such as brain metastases, kidney and renal disease and HIV.

Dr. Barlesi and researchers at other sites involved in CheckMate 817 tested two groups of patients who had previously untreated advanced NSCLC. Cohort A1 consisted of 198 patients with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) score of PS 2 or ECOG PS 0-1 with asymptomatic untreated brain metastases, hepatic or renal impairment, or HIV. An ECOG PS 2 score indicates the patient is ambulatory and able to take care of themselves but cannot engage in most work activities. An ECOG PS 1 score indicates the patient is ambulatory and able to conduct most activities while a patient with PS 0 has virtually no restrictions.

The other group of patients (Cohort A) totaled 391 and had an ECOG of PS 0-1. Patients with known EGFR mutations or ALK translocations sensitive to available targeted therapy were excluded from both cohorts. Each group received nivolumab flat dose plus ipilimumab weight-based low dose for two years or until the patients achieved disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Both groups of patients experienced similar rates of treatment-related adverse events but ORR was 25 percent in cohort A1 and 35 percent in cohort A. Progression-free survival was shorter in cohort A1 than cohort A.

"First-line flat-dose nivolumab plus weight-based ipilimumab showed a consistent safety profile in special populations with advanced NSCLC, including those with ECOG PS 2. Patients with either high TMB or higher tumor PD-L1 expression appeared to exhibit improved efficacy," Barlesi reported.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...

Nivolumab

Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody and a PD-1 inhibitor (programmed death receptor inhibitor) which is prescribed for cancer treatment. It is mainly used for treating progression or relapse of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of blood ...

Ipilimumab

This medication is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for melanoma (a type of skin ...

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Reiki and Pranic Healing Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women 

What's New on Medindia

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive