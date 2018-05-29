medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

First Human Trials Of Alzheimer's Drug

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2018 at 1:35 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

UK is set to launch the first human trials of ground-breaking drug shown to repair DNA damage that contributes to Alzheimer's disease, reported sources.
First Human Trials Of Alzheimer's Drug
First Human Trials Of Alzheimer's Drug

The study, also being launched this week in hospitals in France and Spain, will see the neuro-degenerative condition treated with an agent which acts as a DNA repair kit to restore memory and reverse behavioural changes such as aggression and social avoidance, the express.co.uk reported late on Sunday.

The drug, known as ORY-2001, contains a small molecule which inhibits two enzymes in the brain, LSD1, and MAOB, which are responsible for promoting DNA damage and inhibiting repair.

By blocking their action, the new drug repairs and prevents further damage.

The drug also stops inflammation in the brain, a key factor perhaps causing mental decline, the report said.

"Curing Alzheimer's is now on the horizon. The mechanism of this drug may lead to treatments that protect genetic material from the influences of ageing," Stuart Ratcliffe, chief scientific officer at St Pancras Clinical Research in London, was quoted as saying.

"I believe this is ground-breaking. Neuro-degenerative diseases are a massive problem so heading these off is a holy grail of medicine," Ratcliffe added.

Tests on mice have shown that one treatment a day can reverse the disease, giving new hope that a cure is on the horizon.

"Alzheimer's is our biggest killer and is spiralling," Ratcliffe said.

"It is therefore paramount that new treatments are discovered and developed, otherwise the societal and health care costs of Alzheimer's alone could bankrupt us," he added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...