First Human Case of Bird Flu Reported in United States

The first known human case of H5 bird flu in a person has been reported in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.
The patient reported fatigue for a few days as the only symptom and has since recovered.
According to the CDC, the patient is being isolated and treated with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir.
CDC has been monitoring for illness among people exposed to H5N1 virus-infected birds since these outbreaks were detected in wild birds and poultry since late 2021.
To date, H5N1 viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states, according to the CDC.
The agency has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposure to H5N1 virus-infected birds and this is the only human case that has been found to date.
It is the second human case worldwide associated with this specific group of H5 viruses that are currently predominant.
The first case was reported in Britain in December 2021.
Source: IANS