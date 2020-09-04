by Adeline Dorcas on  April 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First Glimpse on the Health Conditions of Adults After 1 Month into COVID-19 Lockdown
Staying at home could be the best way to cut down the spread of COVID-19. However, here is a first study on the health conditions of adults after one month of COVID-19 lockdown.

A new study provides some of the earliest pieces of evidence that the COVID-19 outbreak affected people mentally as well as physically.

Key Findings:
  • Restrictive measures to contain COVID-19 disrupt people's normal work and life, which in turn may impact their health and wellbeing.
  • Early evidence of people's health conditions after one-month of lockdown in China can help other countries that just started confinement to understand its impact on mental health.
The preliminary results reveal adults in locations more affected by COVID-19 had distress, and lower physical and mental health, and life satisfaction.


Researchers from the University of Adelaide, Tongji University and University of Sydney surveyed 369 adults living in 64 cities in China after they had lived under one-month of confinement measures in February this year.

Led by Dr Stephen Zhang from the University of Adelaide, the study identifies adults with existing health conditions and those who stopped working as most at risk of worse mental and physical health.

"As many parts of the world are only just beginning to go into lockdown, we examined the impact of the one-month long lockdown on people's health, distress and life satisfaction," said Dr Zhang.

"The study offers somewhat of a 'crystal ball' into the mental health of Australian residents once they have been in the lockdown for one month."

More than a quarter of the participants worked at the office during the lockdown period while 38 percent worked from home and 25 percent stopped work due to the outbreak.

Published in Psychiatry Research, the study suggests adults living in locations more affected by COVID-19 reported negative life satisfaction only among adults with chronic medical issues but not for those without existing health issues.

Co-author on the study, Professor Andreas Rauch from the University of Sydney said; "We weren't surprised that adults who stopped working reported worse mental and physical health conditions as well as distress. Work can provide people with a sense of purpose and routine, which is particularly important during this global pandemic."

Study participants who exercised for more than 2.5 hours per day reported worse life satisfaction in more affected locations while those who exercised for half an hour or less during the lockdown reported positive life satisfaction.

"We were really surprised by the findings around exercising hours because it appears to be counter-intuitive," said lead author Dr Zhang.

"It's possible adults who exercised less could better justify or rationalize their inactive lifestyles in more severely affected cities. More research is needed but these early findings suggest we need to pay attention to more physically active individuals, who might be more frustrated by the restrictions."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus: 21-day Lockdown Not Enough to Fight COVID-19
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are increasing in India. Doctors and other healthcare experts say that the 21-day lockdown across the country is not enough to wipe COVID-19 out.
READ MORE
China's Lockdown may Have Prevented 700,000 COVID-19 Cases
China's control measures during the first 50 days of the COVID-19 epidemic may have prevented the spread of more than 700,000 coronavirus infections across the country, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Cases Surging can Extend Lockdown in India
Coronavirus: With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing alarmingly in Uttar Pradesh can cross the 300 mark and hence, the Yogi Adityanath government is now thinking of extending the lockdown period.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown is Making Earth Vibrate Less
COVID-19 Lockdown: Earth's crust is shaking less as people are staying home.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake