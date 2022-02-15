About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

First Get Your Heart in Shape and Then Get Pregnant: Study

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Font : A-A+

First Get Your Heart in Shape and Then Get Pregnant: Study

In 2019, a study in United States found out that one in two young women aged between 20 and 44 who gave birth had poor heart health before becoming pregnant.

Poor heart health puts pregnant mothers and their children at risk, with heart disease causing more than a quarter of pregnancy-related deaths. This study was published in Circulation as part of a themed issue for the Go Red for Women Campaign in order to highlight awareness about heart disease risks in women.

Advertisement


"As women, we tend to think about the baby's health once we become pregnant, but what so many women don't realize is the very first thing they can do to protect their babies (and themselves) is to get their heart in shape before they even conceive," said Senior Study Author Dr. Sadiya Khan, assistant professor of medicine in cardiology and epidemiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician.

More than half of the women in this study had lower risk factors for poor heart health, including overweight/obesity, high blood pressure, or diabetes before pregnancy. The study found out that being overweight or obese was the most common reason for poor heart health before pregnancy.
Advertisement

"Women with favorable heart health before pregnancy are less likely to experience complications of pregnancy and are more likely to deliver a healthy baby," said Lead Study Author Dr. Natalie Cameron, an internal medicine specialist and instructor at Feinberg and a Northwestern Medicine physician. "Even more importantly, optimizing heart health before and during pregnancy can prevent the development of heart disease years later. Clinicians can play a key role in both assessing and optimizing heart health prior to pregnancy."

Better Heart Health Before Pregnancy in the West and Northeast

Scientists compared the data based on geographical area, and there were geographical differences as overall good heart health declined across the country. The percentage of women with good heart health is lower in the southern (38.1%) and midwestern (38.8%) states compared to the western (42.2%) and northeastern (43.6%) states.

Less than one-third of women (31.2%) in Mississippi had differences between states with good heart health before pregnancy, compared with nearly half (47.2%) in Utah, the best state in the United States.

"The geographic patterns observed here are, unfortunately, very similar to what we see for heart disease and stroke in both women and men," Khan said. "They indicate factors, such as social determinants of health, play a critical role in heart health as well as maternal health."

"Pregnancy is often described as a window to future heart health, and taking the opportunity to leverage the prenatal period to optimize maternal heart health is critical. But we also need to focus on optimizing cardiovascular health throughout young adulthood because nearly half of pregnancies are unplanned. We need to emphasize heart health across the life span."

Scientists encourage women to see a doctor or other health care provider before becoming pregnant to take proactive steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle before and during pregnancy. This includes staying physically active, eating a healthy diet rich in vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins, and avoiding tobacco to reduce the risk of being overweight or having high blood pressure or diabetes.

Optimal heart health was defined as having a normal body weight with a body mass index of value between 18 and 24.9 kg/m2 and not having hypertension or diabetes. The scientists analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Natality Database 2016-2019.

They identified the pre-pregnancy heart health risk factors of 14,174,625 women with live births. The women ranged in age from 20 to 44 years old: 81.4% were from the ages of 20 to 34; 52.7% were non-Hispanic white; 22.7% were Hispanic/Latina; and 14% were non-Hispanic Black.

Other Northwestern authors who wrote this article were Dr. Priya Freaney, Michael Wang, Dr. Amanda Perak, Dr. Brigid Dolan, Dr. Matthew O'Brien, S. Darius Tandon, Dr. Matthew Davis, Norrina Allen, Dr. Philip Greenland, and Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Nail Salons Loaded With Hazardous Chemicals
Poor Birth Outcomes Due to Sexism and Anti-LGB Stigma in US >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)