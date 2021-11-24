About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

First Fetal COVID-19 Death Confirmed in S.Korea

by Colleen Fleiss on November 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM
Font : A-A+

First Fetal COVID-19 Death Confirmed in S.Korea

In South Korea a fetus has died of COVID-19, reported health authorities. This is the first case in the country.

The foetus tested positive for Covid-19 after the birth, Yonhap News Agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Advertisement


Earlier, the KDCA announced that the country added 35 more deaths from Covid-19, the highest number since the start of the fourth wave of the pandemic in July, bringing the death toll to 3,363.

The KDCA later excluded the foetal death from the daily death toll, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,362.

Initially SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy was not associated with significant adverse effects.
Advertisement

But later, data have shown that pregnant women are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19, and they are also nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19 as women the same age who aren't pregnant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From March 2020 to September 2021 the CDC found that around 1.3 per cent of babies born to women in the US with Covid-19 were stillborn, compared with 0.6 per cent of babies born to women who weren't infected with Covid-19.

In its latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the US CDC published two new studies highlighting the increased risks faced by pregnant women infected by SARS-CoV-2 -- particularly after the emergence of the Delta variant.

One study showed that the Delta Covid variant nearly doubled the risk of stillbirth, while the other showed five times the risk of death.

The possible reason could be that Covid-19 may reduce blood flow to and increase inflammation in the placenta -- conditions that make it difficult for a foetus to survive, the CDC said.

The CDC recommends that pregnant women get vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent severe illness, death, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Deafness Trumps HIV for Deaf People Living With HIV: Study
Repairing Artificial Joint Implants by Sugar >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Death Facts Bereavement Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close