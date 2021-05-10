First Evidence of Inflammatory Micro Clots in Long COVID Symptoms

Advertisement

Researchers noted that the blood plasma samples from individuals with acute COVID and Long COVID continued to deposit insoluble pellets at the bottom of the tubes (micro blood clots) after dilution.This is the first time to observe micro clots in the blood samples from individuals with Long COVID, using fluorescence microscopy and proteomics analysis.The micro clots happen because of high levels of alpha (2)-antiplasmin in the blood of COVID-19 patients and individuals suffering from Long COVID inhibits the body's ability to break down the clots.Further research is recommended into a regime of therapies to support clotting and fibrinolytic system function in individuals with lingering Long COVID symptoms.