First Evidence of Inflammatory Micro Clots in Long COVID Symptoms

by Dr Jayashree on October 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM
First Evidence of Inflammatory Micro Clots in Long COVID Symptoms

An overload of various inflammatory molecules that get trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID.

This unexpected finding has been peer-reviewed and published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology.

Alpha (2)-antiplasmin is a molecule that prevents the breakdown of blood clots, while fibrinogen is the main clotting protein. Under normal conditions, the plasmin-antiplasmin system maintains a fine balance between blood clotting and fibrinolysis.

Blood clotting is a process that thickens the blood and coagulates to prevent blood loss after an injury. Whereas, fibrinolysis is a process of breaking down the fibrin in the coagulated blood to prevent the formation of blood clots.
Researchers noted that the blood plasma samples from individuals with acute COVID and Long COVID continued to deposit insoluble pellets at the bottom of the tubes (micro blood clots) after dilution.

This is the first time to observe micro clots in the blood samples from individuals with Long COVID, using fluorescence microscopy and proteomics analysis.

The micro clots happen because of high levels of alpha (2)-antiplasmin in the blood of COVID-19 patients and individuals suffering from Long COVID inhibits the body's ability to break down the clots.

This finding further implies that the plasmin and antiplasmin balance may be central to pathologies in Long COVID, and provides further evidence that COVID-19, and now Long COVID, have significant cardiovascular and clotting pathologies.

Further research is recommended into a regime of therapies to support clotting and fibrinolytic system function in individuals with lingering Long COVID symptoms.



Source: Medindia
<< New Vaccine for Rheumatoid Arthritis Developed
High Blood Pressure may Increase the Dementia Risk >>

Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
COVID-19 Pandemic Invites Added Danger of New Strain Mu Variant
COVID-19 Pandemic Invites Added Danger of New Strain Mu Variant
A new variant of interest called the "Mu" variant is listed as the fifth COVID-19 variant to be ......
COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
Link between deficits in overall cognitive performance and severity of respiratory symptoms ......
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with st...

