First Ever Live Music Concert in Jaipur, India

Shankar Mahadevan, the Bollywood singer and composer performed live to support cancer patients in 'The Awake' musical concert at Entertainment Paradise, Jaipur.

The musical concert was organized by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & Research Center (BMCHRC), Cancer Care (Womens Wing) and HSS Foundation. This was city's first ever live music concert, crafted to spread awareness about Cancer and to support cancer patients.The musical evening began with a ganesh vandana on 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya' by dancer Raagini Eshwar and later Director and Writer Rajendra Payal presented a small play depicting that cancer is treatable and the success rate of the same is about 90 percent in case of child blood cancers and how with a small contribution for the needy cancer patients one can help make society cancer-free.The main attractions of the play were small cancer afflicted kids who along with the professional theater artists gave a strong message about cancer awareness and to support cancer patients.Later singer Shankar Mahadevan with his troupe made Jaipurites 'Breathless' and made them dance on the tunes of 'Jhoom Barabar', 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe Kitna Bhi Humko Deewana..', 'Mitwa', 'Senorita' and many more.In addition, Shankar Mahadevan asserted that how it is our social responsibility to make people aware about Cancer and its symptoms.Before the musical evening, Shankar Mahadevan visited BMCHRC Hospital and spent time with cancer kids trying to boost there will to fight and presented gifts.Here he also launched a new project of BMCHRC titled 'Breast Cancer Recurrence Prevention Project', yet another initiative by the hospital to create cancer free society.Source: Medindia