First COVID-19 Patient With 75 Days Treatment in the Hospital

Advertisement

He'd return to U-M for follow-up visits to address complications for more than a year afterward.Andrew said.Elizabeth said.When an ambulance arrived at Andrew's house, hisThe second time paramedics tried to measure his oxygen saturation, it was 56%. Normal levels typically range between 95 and 100%.By the time Andrew got to Michigan Medicine, he was in septic shock, resulting in organ failure and very low blood pressure.The providers tried everything to help Andrew recover.said Lena Napolitano, M.D., the director of surgical critical care at University of Michigan Health and the Massey Foundation Professor of Surgery at the University of Michigan Medical School.giving a patient's heart and lungs a break from their typical responsibilities so their body can heal. Robert H. Bartlett, a U-M professor emeritus of general surgery, led the development of ECMO back in the 1980s, and the technique has saved the lives of many patients with COVID at U-M Health and beyond during the pandemic.Napolitano said.Visitors weren't allowed at the hospital, so Napolitano updated his parents and girlfriend twice a day by phone.Elizabeth said.The breakthrough came when Napolitano and her team partnered with the division of nephrology, which had recently developed a filter to remove compounds causing inflammation in the lungs and kidneys. While Andrew lay in a hospital bed, unaware of what was happening around him, his parents permitted him to be the first patient with COVID to be treated with the experimental device.Within 52 hours, Andrew improved significantly. A clinical trial is now studying the technology for use in COVID patients.Napolitano said.Andrew needed to remain on the newfangled device for 17 days. Once he was taken off of both it and ECMO, he began breathing on his own, through a tube in his trachea.said Kelli Marino, R.N., who was one of Andrew's nurses.Andrew and Elizabeth decided to get married a few months after Andrew arrived home from the hospital.Elizabeth said.Another month passed before providers were able to take Andrew's breathing tube out, and he started inpatient rehab shortly afterward.Marino said.Napolitano said.Andrew faced severe complications to overcome: deconditioned legs, poorly functioning kidneys, bleeding into his muscles that kept him from walking properly.Elizabeth said.When Napolitano and team did a CT scan of Andrew's lungs to check for blood clots, they found clots, yes, but also a large tumor in his chest — one that might not have been identified without his hospitalization for COVID.But, given Andrew's continued recovery, the mass couldn't be removed immediately.said Elliot Wakeam, M.D., a thoracic surgeon and assistant professor at Michigan Medicine.Wakeam followed Andrew's progress for a while, watching as Andrew recovered "amazingly" well from his bout with COVID. In the spring of 2021, Wakeam was able to completely remove the mass.Wakeam said.When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Andrew and Elizabeth turned to Napolitano for guidance — unintentionally, at first.Napolitano was one of five frontline workers whom Michigan Medicine had selected at random to get the first shots of the vaccine at the health system. She was featured in a video documenting that day that Elizabeth saw on Instagram.Elizabeth said she shared the video with everyone she knew.Elizabeth said.Napolitano says.Andrew has, as Napolitano saidshe added.Andrew.He paused and thought back to the beginning of his relationship.he said.Elizabeth said.Andrew proposed about two months after he was discharged from the hospital, at a winery in Traverse City, and he and Elizabeth got married on Oct. 30, 2021.Instead of spending money on favors for their guests, they donated to the Michigan Medicine Surgical Intensive Care Unit. They shared this news at their reception, complete with a round of applause to honor health care workers and recognize what they've been through over the past few years.Elizabeth wrote in an email to U-M's development office.Source: Newswise