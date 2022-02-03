About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Coral Safe Sunscreen With Methylene Blue in Market

by Hannah Joy on March 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM
First Coral Safe Sunscreen With Methylene Blue in Market

First ever anti-aging, coral safe sunscreen has been developed with Methylene Blue, reveals a new study.

Mblue Labs releases the first sunscreen based on a recent study that found Methylene Blue, a century old medicine, to be a highly effective, broad-spectrum UV irradiation protector that absorbs UVA and UVB, repairs ROS (Free Radicals) and UV irradiation induced DNA damages, and is safe for coral reefs.

The research paper, "Ultraviolet radiation protection potentials of Methylene Blue for human skin and coral reef health " was published in Nature's Scientific Reports.

80% of today's sunscreens use Oxybenzone as a chemical UV blocker, despite multiple studies that have shown it expedites the destruction of coral reefs. Several states and countries have now banned the use of Oxybenzone and its derivatives to stop the devastating effects on the world's marine ecosystem.
In addition, consumers focus primarily on the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) to prevent sunburns and potentially dangerous long-term health issues. However, SPF only measures UVB exposure, leaving sunscreen users vulnerable to UVA-triggered oxidative stress and photo-aging.

"Our peer-reviewed study demonstrates that Methylene Blue is an effective UV blocker with a number of highly desired characteristics as a novel ingredient to be included in sunscreens. It shows a broad spectrum absorption of both UVA and UVB rays, promotes DNA damage repair, combats reactive oxygen species (ROS) induced by UVA, and most importantly, poses no harm to coral reefs." says the study's senior author Dr. Kan Cao, Founder of Mblue Labs, Bluelene Skincare and a Professor at the University of Maryland Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics.

Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland have a pending patent on the property of Methylene Blue as an effective UV blocking agent that also delays skin aging and promotes DNA damage repair.

The company's first anti-aging sunscreen called "Bluevado SunFix", contains the FDA approved, safe active ingredients Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, together with an optimized dosage of Methylene Blue.

"Our Vision for this novel multifunction sunscreen is deeply rooted in our concern for coral reefs - the rainforest of the ocean. We look forward to working with the industry and the FDA to get Methylene Blue included in the sunscreen monograph. We are confident that Bluevado SunFix not only delivers broad spectrum UVB/UVA protection and post sun repair, but also provides the full anti-aging benefits of our Bluelene Moisturizer with the same cosmetic elegance." says Jasmin EL Kordi, CEO Mblue Labs.

This research was supported by a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (Grant: 1842745). This press release does not necessarily represent the views of the NSF. This study was conducted jointly by researchers at Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland.



Source: Eurekalert
<< Link Between Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Heart Disease

