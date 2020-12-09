by Samhita Vitta on  September 12, 2020 at 1:44 PM Heart Disease News
First Case of Two Heart Valve Replacements in A Single Day in India
Indian-Canadian patient successfully underwent two heart valve replacements by doctors at Eternal Hospital who performed TAVI and TMVR.

The procedure was led by Ravinder Singh Rao, an interventional cardiologist and structural heart disease specialist.

The procedure had no complication, and both the valves started functioning immediately.


Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), is a minimally invasive heart procedure. It is conducted to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open correctly.

TAVI is an option for people who are at immediate or high risk of complications from traditional surgery.

Transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) is a minimally invasive technique that is used to treat a common form of mitral valve leakage.

TAVI and TMRV are rarely performed in the same sitting worldwide.

"This was the first successful TMVR in MAC (Mitral Annular Calcification) in the country and the first case of native transcatheter double valve replacement," Rao said.

The patient was suffering from multiple heart problems such as severe mitral stenosis, severe aortic stenosis and severe mitral annular calcification.

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve is narrowed, and mitral stenosis occurs when the mitral valve is narrowed.

The aortic valve is the valve that controls the flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to different parts of the body. Mitral valve controls the blood flow from the lungs to the heart.

Narrowing of both the valves causes a life-threatening situation causing heart failure.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with a history of shortness of breath, difficulty in walking or carrying out daily activities and a condition of heart failure.

Generally, such patients are treated with open-heart surgery. However, due to his calcification in aorta and chest wall, the patient was deemed high risk for open-heart surgery by more than three surgeons from all across the country.

Dr. Rao, who specializes in TAVI and TMVR from Mount Sinai, New York and Washington University School of Medicines, St Louis, US decided to perform TAVI and TMVR in MAC in the same sitting.

The aortic valve was replaced using TAVI. Substituting the mitral valve was one of the biggest challenges. The new valve was placed by going from the femoral vein (found in the leg) under fluoroscopic and echo visualization.

Both the valves started functioning immediately and had no complication," he added.



Source: Medindia

