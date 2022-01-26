About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Case Bone Tissue Death Reversed

by Colleen Fleiss on January 26, 2022 at 7:27 PM
For the first time doctors have successfully reversed a case of early-stage avascular necrosis -- death of bone tissue.

This reversal has been achieved for the first time in the world by anticoagulant Rivaroxaban, prescribed orally, Moolchand Medcity said in a statement on Tuesday.

Doctors at the hospital were presented with a 56-year-old woman with pain in the left hip joint and groin, even during rest. The pain aggravated while walking, which also resulted in limping.

She also hypertension, Type-2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia -- high cholesterol levels-- and obesity.

On examination, there was restricted movement and range of motion in the left hip joint with no history of fever or trauma. The ESR, CRP and anti CCP antibodies were normal.
The diagnosis revealed early AVN of the hip joint.

Anticoagulants such as enoxaparin had been used in the past to prevent the progression of osteonecrosis.

But the team of doctors prescribed oral blood thinner (anticoagulant) Rivaroxaban 10 mg daily with other symptomatic treatment.

"After treatment for one month, she had a significant decrease in symptoms and started to walk without assistance," said doctors led by Dr H K Chopra from the hospital.

A repeat MRI pelvis after three months of treatment surprisingly showed no abnormality in the hip joint at all suggesting thereby complete recovery.

"Another MRI was done after six months which showed sustained recovery indicating remarkable successful reperfusion of jeopardised head of the femur with complete recovery from AVN which is a revolution," Chopra said.

Source: IANS
