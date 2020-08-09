First Batch of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V's first batch has been produced for civilian circulation, according to the Russian Health Ministry.



It is expected that the vaccine will be supplied to the Russian regions soon.

‘The first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V has been produced for civilian circulation. People at high-risk of developing COVID-19 will be vaccinated first. India and Russia are communicating regarding the vaccine.’

The Lancet found that the Russian COVID-19 vaccine did not show any side effects, and it elicited an immune response in early human trials. The Lancet study's authors also held that large, long-term trials, including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing Covid-19 infection.



Russia is the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, and on August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.



The Indian government said that New Delhi and Moscow are in communication regarding the Sputnik V vaccine.



Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "As far as Sputnik V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication, some initial information has been shared, and some detailed information is awaited".







The vaccine that prevents the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V)is an adenovirus vector-based vaccine which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. It passed the required quality tests and has been produced for civilian circulation for vaccination of citizens at high risk, mainly teachers and doctors.