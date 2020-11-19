First 3D Bioprinted Human Heart Model Created

‘Soft, biocompatible scaffolds created by researchers may one day provide the structure onto which cells adhere and form an organ system, placing biomedicine one step closer to the ability to repair or replace full human organs.
’
The FRESH technique of 3D bioprinting was invented in Feinberg's lab to fill an unfilled demand for 3D printed soft polymers. The technique uses a needle to inject bioink into a soft hydrogel bath, which supports the object as it prints. Once finished, a simple heat application causes the hydrogel to melt away, leaving only the 3D bioprinted object.
The FRESH technique delivers versatility and fidelity, but the major obstacle to achieving this milestone was printing a human heart at full scale.
This necessitated creating a new 3D printer to hold a soft hydrogel bath large enough to print objects at the desired size.
Feinberg's team's heart is made from a soft natural polymer called alginate, giving it properties similar to real cardiac tissue. For surgeons, this enables creating models that can cut, suture, and manipulated in ways identical to a real heart.
"We can now build a model that not only allows for visual planning, but allows for physical practice,"
says Feinberg. "The surgeon can manipulate it and have it actually respond like real tissue, so that when they get into the operating site they've got an additional layer of realistic practice in that setting."
The research represents another vital marker on the long path to bioengineering a functional human organ.
"While major hurdles still exist in bioprinting a full-sized functional human heart, we are proud to help establish its foundational groundwork using the FRESH platform while showing immediate applications for realistic surgical simulation,"
added Eman Mirdamadi, lead author on the publication.
Source: Medindia