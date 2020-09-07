Firefighter Trainees Who Follow Mediterranean Lifestyle are at Lower Health Risks

Higher scores were associated with increased physical fitness and decreased body fat. On adjustment analysis, recruits with high scores were less likely to have hypertension: for each extra point, the risk of hypertension decreased by 36 percent.Recruits with a high MEDI-Lifestyle score were also more likely to have high aerobic capacity: for each one-point increase, the odds of high aerobic capacity doubled. Greater physical activity and adequate sleep were also linked to high aerobic capacity.Firefighters are at high risk of cardiovascular disease, including sudden cardiac death. While these adverse events may be brought on by strenuous work duties, they are strongly related to conventional risk factors like obesity and high blood pressure.Various approaches have been suggested to promote healthy behaviors among firefighters. With further research, a Mediterranean lifestyle might be one way to lower cardiovascular risk factors in firefighter trainees at the start of their careers."Our results suggest that fire academy interventions designed to increase healthy lifestyle habits overall could add additional benefits to the physical fitness training traditionally provided in academy settings," Dr. Kales and coauthors conclude. They note that efforts to reduce hypertension—already present in more than one-third of the recruits in their study—might be especially important in reducing long-term cardiovascular risks.Source: Newswise