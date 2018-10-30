medindia
Firearm Suicide Twice as Common as Homicide in the US: Study

by Iswarya on  October 30, 2018 at 2:44 PM Research News
New study finds that suicide is more common as homicide in the United States which more often involves firearms, but the perception of the public is just the contrary. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
News reports, movies and TV shows may contribute to the perception of a high risk of firearm homicide, authors of a new study say, leaving a substantial gap between ideas and reality and potentially leading to further danger.

Now, first-of-its-kind research, led by the University of Washington, Northeastern University and Harvard University, delves into public perceptions of gun violence and the leading causes of death in the U.S. The study seeks to facilitate national public discussions about firearm ownership and storage.

"This research indicates that in the scope of violent death, the majority of U.S. adults don't know how people are dying," said Erin Morgan, lead author and doctoral student in the Department of Epidemiology at the UW School of Public Health. "Knowing that the presence of a firearm increases the risk for suicide, and that firearm suicide is substantially more common than firearm homicide, may lead people to think twice about whether or not firearm ownership and their storage practices are the safest options for them and their household."

To analyze national public perceptions, researchers used data from the 2015 National Firearms Survey, a web-based survey of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults. In that survey, individuals were asked to rank the relative causes of violent death in their state over the past year. The data were then compared to each state's official death count. The results indicated that although suicide was more common than homicide in all 50 states, the majority of respondents did not identify it as such.

"The relative frequencies that respondents reported didn't match up with the state's data when we compared them to vital statistics," Morgan said. "The inconsistency between the true causes and what the public perceives to be frequent causes of death indicates a gap in knowledge and a place where additional education can be helpful."

Researchers say education about the actual risks is critical. If people believe homicide is the top risk, for example, they might purchase a gun to protect themselves. And without an understanding of the high risk of suicide, people may be less inclined to store firearms safely. To Morgan and her colleagues, this education on firearm risks needs to extend to the media and entertainment industries.

"By having mass media and other communication mechanisms enable further discussions of suicide, we, as a society, can have a more informed conversation about suicide prevention," Morgan said. Moving forward, the researchers are interested in learning more about how people form their perceptions of gun violence, to begin shifting those beliefs.

"We know that this is a mixture of mass and individual communication, but what leads people to draw the conclusions that they do?" Morgan said. "If people think that the rate of homicide is high because that's what is shown on the news and fictional TV shows, then these are opportunities to start to portray a more realistic picture of what's happening."

Source: Eurekalert

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression 

