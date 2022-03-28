Scientists Find The Link Between Testosterone & COVID Hospitalizations

Advertisement

This has led scientists to examine the link between testosterone and Covid-19 severity more closely. One hypothesis implicates high testosterone in severe cases but another links low levels of testosterone in elderly men with a poor prognosis.Now Professor John Manning, of the Applied Sports Technology, Exercise and Medicine (A-STEM) research team, has been working with colleagues from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland and Sweden's Karolinska University Hospital to look more closely at digit ratios (ratios of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th digits) as predictors of severity of COVID-19 symptoms.The researchers observed that patients with "feminized" short little fingers relative to their other digits tend to experience severe Covid-19 symptoms leading to hospitalization, and more importantly patients with large right hand - left hand differences in ratios 2D:4D and 3D:5D - have substantially elevated probabilities of hospitalization.These preliminary findings have just been published inProfessor Manning said: "."."There are currently several trials of anti-androgen (testosterone) drugs as a treatment for COVID-19. However, in contrast, there is also interest in testosterone as an anti-viral against COVID-19.He added: "."Professor Manning said the team's work would now continue: "."His previous work in the field highlighted how the length of children's fingers relate to mothers' income level and point to susceptibility to diseases that begin in the womb.Researchers led by Professor Manning revealed that low-income mothers may feminize their children in the womb by adjusting their hormones, whereas high-income mothers masculinize their offspring.Source: Medindia