Finger Length May Give a Hint to Our Sexuality: Study

Can your finger length predict your sexuality? Well! That's what a new study has claimed stating that the length of a woman's fingers could indicate her sexual orientation. The findings of the study are published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour.

The findings state that it is very likely that women whose ring and index fingers are of varying lengths are lesbians.



‘Since the hormone levels and the difference in finger lengths are associated with each other, looking at someone's hands could give a hint about one's sexuality.’ 18 pairs of fingers of female identical twins are analyzed by researchers where one was straight while the other was lesbian. It was found that on an average the index and ring fingers of the lesbian twins, unlike the straight twins, were of varied length which was noticed only on the left hand.



Exposure to testosterone in the womb could be a likely reason for the difference in sizes, according to University of Essex researchers. When a similar experiment was done on men, no such connections could be found.



Factors other than genetics must be the reason behind the sexual orientation difference as identical twins share 100 percent of their genes.



"Research implies that our sexuality is defined in the womb and is dependant on the male hormone amount we are exposed to or the way our bodies respond to that hormone, with those exposed to greater levels of testosterone were more likely to be homosexual or bisexual," Dr Tuesday Watts, author of the study said.



"Because of the association between hormone levels and the difference in finger lengths, looking at someone's hands could give a clue to their sexuality," Watts added.



