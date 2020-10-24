by Iswarya on  October 24, 2020 at 1:34 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Finerenone Drug Found to Delay Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression
Patients with diabetic kidney disease could potentially be treated with a new investigational drug, finerenone, that may slow their illness's progress without harmful side effects to their hearts, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The 5,700-person phase III trial was led by George Bakris, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago and Director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at the University of Chicago Medicine. Taking place at more than 1,000 sites in 48 countries, the study was the largest-ever research effort into the disease that affects millions of people in the U.S. alone. More than 1/4 of adults with diabetes will eventually develop chronic kidney disease, making diabetes the leading cause of kidney failure.

"We now have evidence that doctors can safely slow diabetic kidney disease progression and reduce cardiovascular event rates using finerenone, a novel nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, not yet approved by the FDA. This is very important for a group of patients who've historically had very few options," said Bakris. "This promising target for a new therapy means patients are able to delay dialysis and, in turn, further delay the possible need for kidney transplants. The reduction in cardiovascular events is an added bonus to slowing kidney disease progression."


Finerenone, which is made by Bayer, is a nonsteroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR), antagonist. The drug is not yet approved for use but is being investigated in a number of clinical trials, including FIGARO, that will be finished next year on cardiovascular outcomes. It directly targets and blocks receptors that contribute to inflammation and scarring of the heart and kidney. Kidneys filter waste and water from the body and also play a role in controlling blood pressure, and when they're damaged can lead to a backup of waste and fluid in the body.

Called FIDELIO-DKD (FInerenone in reducing kiDnEy faiLure and dIsease prOgression in Diabetic Kidney Disease), the study showed the drug was significantly better than a placebo, slowing the progression of kidney disease by 18% over a median of 2.6 years compared to the current standard of care.

While patients who received finerenone did report higher levels of potassium (18% versus 9% with a placebo), serious potassium-related side effects requiring study discontinuation were infrequent and occurred in 2.8% of patients versus 0.9% of the control group. High levels of potassium can lead to cardiac rhythm problems.

Bayer announced earlier this year that the trial met its composite primary renal endpoint and its composite key secondary cardiovascular endpoint. But full findings of the trial weren't released until Oct. 23. The trial was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Here’s How You can Prevent Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy can be prevented by blocking the activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) with drug Erlotinib.
READ MORE
More Insight into Diabetic Kidney Disease Offered-Study
The mitochondrial destruction related oxidative stress within the endothelial cells of the glomerulus, progressively impairing kidney function.
READ MORE
Does Altering Dietary Salt Intake Aid In The Prevention And Treatment Of Diabetic Kidney Disease?
Dietary restriction of salt has been found to be as effective as single drug therapies for hypertension. Reducing salt intake by 8.5 g/day lowers BP by 7/3 mm Hg in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingSignature Drug ToxicityKidney DiseaseKidneyPregnancy and Complications