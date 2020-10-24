Finerenone Drug Found to Delay Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression

‘Finerenone, a nonsteroidal selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA), delays chronic kidney disease progression in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. ’

Finerenone, which is made by Bayer, is a nonsteroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR), antagonist. The drug is not yet approved for use but is being investigated in a number of clinical trials, including FIGARO, that will be finished next year on cardiovascular outcomes. It directly targets and blocks receptors that contribute to inflammation and scarring of the heart and kidney. Kidneys filter waste and water from the body and also play a role in controlling blood pressure, and when they're damaged can lead to a backup of waste and fluid in the body.Called FIDELIO-DKD (FInerenone in reducing kiDnEy faiLure and dIsease prOgression in Diabetic Kidney Disease), the study showed the drug was significantly better than a placebo, slowing the progression of kidney disease by 18% over a median of 2.6 years compared to the current standard of care.While patients who received finerenone did report higher levels of potassium (18% versus 9% with a placebo), serious potassium-related side effects requiring study discontinuation were infrequent and occurred in 2.8% of patients versus 0.9% of the control group. High levels of potassium can lead to cardiac rhythm problems.Bayer announced earlier this year that the trial met its composite primary renal endpoint and its composite key secondary cardiovascular endpoint. But full findings of the trial weren't released until Oct. 23. The trial was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled.Source: Eurekalert