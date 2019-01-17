A malaria-causing mosquito species have been found in Ethiopia for the first time. The scientists believe that this discovery could indicate that more people are now at risk of developing malaria there. The findings of this study are published in the Acta Tropica journal.

Finding Malaria Causing Mosquito Species Gives Ethiopians a Scare

A type of mosquito that transmits malaria has been detected in Ethiopia for the first time, and the discovery has implications for putting more people at risk for malaria in new regions, according to a study led by a Baylor University researcher.The mosquito,, normally is found in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and China. Previous research shows that more than 68 percent of Ethiopia's population is at risk for malaria, with an average of 2.5 million cases reported annually, according to the World Malaria Report of 2017."From a public health standpoint, or that mosquito populations are increasing where they were once were scarce," said researcher Tamar Carter, Ph.D., assistant professor of tropical disease biology in Baylor's College of Arts & Sciences, who led the lab work and genetic analysis that led to the identification of the species."If these mosquitoes carry malaria, we may see an emergence of malaria in new regions," she said.According to the World Health Organization, only certain species of mosquitoes of the Anopheles genus -- and only females of those species -- transmit malaria.More studies are needed to determine how effective theis in delivering a single-celled parasite that can trigger different forms of malaria, according to the research article -- "First detection ofListon, 1901 (Diptera: culicidae) in Ethiopia using molecular and morphological approaches" -- published in Acta Tropica, an international journal on infectious diseases.Throughout November and December 2016, researchers from Jigjiga University in Ethiopia, led by co-first-author Solomon Yared of Jigjiga, collected mosquito larvae and pupae from water reservoirs in Kebri Dehar, an eastern Ethiopian city with a population of 1.3 million, in the Ethiopian Somali Regional State. These larvae were reared to adulthood. A subsequent review of the morphological data confirmed findings from the genetic analysis.Kebri Dehar has an estimated population of 100,191 -- 51,327 men and 48,864 women, according to figures from the Ethiopian Central Statistical Agency in 2007., according to the research article. Malaria transmission exhibits a seasonal and unstable pattern there, varying with altitude and rainfall.. In the eastern lowlands, such as Afar and the Ethiopian Somali Regional State, malaria is endemic along the rivers, where small-scale irrigation activities are practiced for agricultural purposes.To date, 44 species and subspecies of anopheline mosquitoes have been documented in Ethiopia, with the predominant malaria type beingTo gain better insight into the geographic range of, the next step is to conduct mosquito surveys in multiple locations throughout Ethiopia, Carter said. Researchers believe the effort should center on the eastern portion, where they said information on malaria vectors, in general, is scarce. They said both rural and urban surveys are needed, particularly to investigate the role that livestock presence plays inabundance.Source: Eurekalert