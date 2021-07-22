Find Out the Factors Liable for Radical Ideas

Factors responsible for radical attitudes, intentions, and behaviors (including terrorism) have been unravelled by a study published in Campbell Systematic Reviews.
Radical behavior stocks the intent to transform the basic principles of a society, generally through revolutionary moves.
The Radical Factors
- Socio-demographic and background factors
- Psychological and personality trait factors
- Attitudinal and subjective belief related factors
- Experiential factors
- Traditional criminogenic factors
Need for Revamp
"Our results suggest that some of the factors most commonly targeted by counter violent extremism interventions, such as social integration, have only small relationships with radicalization. On the other hand, traditional criminogenic factors, such as low self-control, have far more robust relationships," says lead author Michael Wolfowicz, Ph.D., of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The study thereby suggests that interventions that are commonly used for combatting criminological outcomes may help in fighting radicalization.
"Additionally, our results suggest a need to revamp the way that risk assessment tools are constructed, as not all factors included in such tools should be given the same weight. We hope that our results will contribute to the development of more evidence-based practice in this field," says Dr. Wolfowicz.
Source: Medindia
