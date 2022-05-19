Find Out How Your Thoughts Alter Your Mind

Am I abnormal?

Girls Are More Vulnerable

Metacognitive Therapy Can Help

For some individuals, this kind of thinking gives rise to thoughts that can be difficult to break out of. Those thoughts can quickly lead to getting wrapped up in a self-reinforcing, negative pattern.," says Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Department of Psychology, and main supervisor of the current study.Don't worry!! learning that you can control the brooding yourself can be done pretty quickly with metacognitive therapy and you're not alone either.The new study findings based on a survey from NTNU that included close to 1200 people aged 16 to 20 show that depressive symptoms and depression are common in young people. Girls have these symptoms more often than boys and more often have a depression diagnosis as well.Both positive metacognitions, or thoughts that rumination is helpful, and negative metacognitions about their thoughts. Girls and women ruminate more in general.Here we find clear gender differences. But the reasons that some people get stuck in depressive thoughts are the same for both sexes.Getting better involves overcoming self-reinforcing patterns, thoughts, and actions. In that case, metacognitive therapy can be an effective treatment for treating depressive symptoms in young people, too.Brooding and negative metacognitions can be both triggering and maintaining factors for depressive symptoms. So, it can be useful to concentrate on this to prevent depression.This therapy enables us to help both people who are already developing increasing depressive symptoms and to prevent others from developing such symptoms.Source: Medindia