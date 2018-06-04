Indian Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, is set to undergo kidney transplant this weekend following some kidney related problems.

Finance Minister Jaitley Set to Undergo Kidney Transplant

‘Finance Minster Arun Jaitley is to undergo a kidney transplant following certain kidney related problems.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.