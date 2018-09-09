medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Fifty Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Bihar in North India

by Thilaka Ravi on  September 9, 2018 at 1:02 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mid-day meal served free at a government school in East Champaran district in Bihar, India sent at least 50 children for emergency treatment for food poisoning to a government-run health centre. The children who ate the mid-day meal fell ill soon after, on Saturday.
Fifty Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Bihar in North India
Fifty Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Bihar in North India

According to district officials, some students have found parts of a dead lizard in their meal.

Soon after, the children complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, nausea and some also started vomiting.

This incident took place at a middle school at Puranhia village.

Ten children were admitted to a government-run primary health centre at Ghorsaran and 30 others at the Sadar hospiral in Mitihari.

Nearly 16 million students in 72,000 schools across Bihar get mid-day meals daily.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or Campylobacter, can cause food poisoning.

All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses

All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses

Do you ignore mild stomach pains? Then beware you may face severe complications of foodborne illnesses that can be very difficult to treat later.

Eggs - The Good and The Bad

Eggs - The Good and The Bad

The controversy about the goodness of eggs has finally settled down, so eat one egg a day with no health issues.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Glomerulonephritis refers to injury and inflammation to the glomeruli found in the kidney and can ...

 Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and ...

 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive