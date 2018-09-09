Fifty Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Bihar in North India

Mid-day meal served free at a government school in East Champaran district in Bihar, India sent at least 50 children for emergency treatment for food poisoning to a government-run health centre. The children who ate the mid-day meal fell ill soon after, on Saturday.

According to district officials, some students have found parts of a dead lizard in their meal.



‘At least 50 children fell ill on Saturday after eating their mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's East Champaran district, in India. Parts of a dead lizard was found by some students in their meal. ’ Soon after, the children complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, nausea and some also started vomiting.



This incident took place at a middle school at Puranhia village.



Ten children were admitted to a government-run primary health centre at Ghorsaran and 30 others at the Sadar hospiral in Mitihari.



Nearly 16 million students in 72,000 schools across Bihar get mid-day meals daily.



