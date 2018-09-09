Fifty Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Bihar in North India

Mid-day meal served free at a government school in East Champaran district in Bihar, India sent at least 50 children for emergency treatment for food poisoning to a government-run health centre. The children who ate the mid-day meal fell ill soon after, on Saturday.
According to district officials, some students have found parts of a dead lizard in their meal.
Soon after, the children complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, nausea and some also started vomiting.
This incident took place at a middle school at Puranhia village.
Ten children were admitted to a government-run primary health centre at Ghorsaran and 30 others at the Sadar hospiral in Mitihari.
Nearly 16 million students in 72,000 schools across Bihar get mid-day meals daily.
Source: IANS