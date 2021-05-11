About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Fifteen Eye Injuries Due to Crackers

by Colleen Fleiss on November 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM
In the PGIMER in the last 24 hours, fifteen patients with eye injuries due to fire crackers came to the Advanced Eye Centre

The patients comprised 13 men and two women. Of them, six are children, with the youngest being eight years of age. Ten patients were bystanders, while five bursting crackers themselves.

Twelve patients will be needing surgical intervention, nine of them have serious open globe injuries. Nine patients have already been operated on and three are currently undergoing surgery.

In the Advanced Trauma centre, three patients with burn injuries were reported.

The Department of Plastic Surgery received four injured during Diwali festivities.

Source: IANS
