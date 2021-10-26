About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award 2021 Bagged by Meenakshi Mission Hospital

by Karishma Abhishek on October 26, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Madurai's Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center has secured the 13th edition of FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021 in the category of Digital Innovation in Healthcare.

Introduction of Teladoc Health Robots by the hospital in June 2020 helped confer the award to the hospital. The robots were designed to keep doctors, patients, and healthcare workers safe during the pandemic and prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection by remotely enabling continuous access to treatment.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital was the first in India to introduce these Telemedicine robots, that have also been the preferred choice of six of the world's best hospitals.

First in Country

"We are deeply honored and delighted to receive the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for Digital Innovation for our introduction of Teladoc Health Robots. It is a recognition of our commitment to keep our patients and staff safe using innovative technological solutions from around the world. Covid-19 has been the biggest healthcare challenge of the century and I am glad that our contributions towards effective Covid management have been recognized by a prestigious industry body like FICCI. This would further inspire us to constantly improve patient safety and treatment protocols at our hospital to ensure optimum outcomes," says Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai.
A total of 16 Teladoc Health Robots were deployed at various departments, such as the Covid ICU, Covid Wards, Intensive Respiratory Care Units, Accident & Emergency, Cardiology, and Nephrology.

This allowed doctors to access the patients and their data such as heart rate and temperature, review of MRI, CT scan and X-ray, derma scope, ENT scope, and ultrasonogram as well as importing data from EMR from anywhere, anytime.

Excellence in Healthcare

Moreover, if a patient with multiple complications is being treated, six specialists can connect at the same time to diagnose the health condition. Although there were some challenges with transportation of the Teladoc robots to India and Training doctors and staff to operate the robots, these were efficiently overcome by the organization.

Hence, these contributions have emerged as the definitive recognition for contribution to healthcare based on Innovation, Impact and Sustainability & Scalability, which form the three criteria for evaluation.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital was nominated in two categories for the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards, including Excellence in Patient Safety and Digital Innovation in Healthcare.

The Awards also felicitate the organizations and the individuals for their contributions to the industry by innovating for increased efficiency, affordability, and improved performance of healthcare delivery.



Source: Medindia
