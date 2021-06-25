by Angela Mohan on  June 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fibromyalgia Patients Use CBD for Managing Pain
People with fibromyalgia are finding an effective replacement in CBD-containing products. CBD- cannabidiol helps to provide pain relief, without the intoxicating effects produced by the most common cannabinoid, THC.

Hemp-derived CBD has been removed from Schedule 1 status--with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse--at the federal level.

Some people substitute medical cannabis for opioids and other pain medications, reporting that cannabis provides better pain relief and fewer side effects. However, there is far less data on CBD use.


"CBD is less harmful than THC, as it is non-intoxicating and has less potential for abuse," said Kevin Boehnke, Ph.D., a research investigator in the Department of Anesthesiology and the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center.

"If people can find the same relief without THC's side effects, CBD may represent a useful as a harm reduction strategy."

"Fibromyalgia is not easy to treat, often involving several medications with significant side effects and modest benefits," Boehnke explained. "Further, many alternative therapies, like acupuncture and massage, are not covered by insurance."

The study was done on 878 people with fibromyalgia who said they used CBD to get more insight into how they used CBD products.

70% of people with fibromyalgia who used CBD substituted CBD for opioids or other pain medications. Of these participants, many reported that they either decreased use or stopped taking opioids and other pain medications as a result.

"I was not expecting that level of substitution," said Boehnke, noting that the rate is quite similar to the substitution rate reported in the medical cannabis literature. People who said they used CBD products that also contained THC had higher odds of substitution and reported greater symptom relief.

Products containing only CBD also provided pain relief and were substituted for pain medications is promising and merits future study, noted Boehnke.

Widespread use of CBD is occurring without physician guidance and in the absence of relevant clinical trials. "Even with that lack of evidence, people are using CBD, substituting it for medication and doing so saying it's less harmful and more effective," he said.

Boehnke stressed the need for controlled study into how CBD may provide these benefits, and if these benefits may be due to the placebo effect.

Clinically, opening up lines of discussion around CBD use for chronic pain is imperative, said Boehnke, for medication safety reasons as well as for "enhancing the therapeutic alliance and improving patient care."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Costochondritis
Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.
READ MORE
Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.
READ MORE
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.
READ MORE
Myofascial Pain Syndrome
A patient with myofascial syndrome suffers from pain at trigger points, which is referred to other parts.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Chest PainFibromyalgiaHypermobility SyndromeCostochondritisMyofascial Pain SyndromeThoracic Outlet Syndrome