Fibromyalgia Linked To Childhood Sexual Abuse: Study

Fibromyalgia experienced in adulthood related to childhood sexual abuse. It has been found that fibromyalgia syndrome (the condition characterized by widespread pain, fatigue, and cognitive difficulties) could be a consequence of post-traumatic physical or even psychological distress associated with childhood sexual abuse.

‘Hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions were found to be effective in treating patients with adult fibromyalgia, with a history of childhood sexual abuse.’

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions are an effective treatment, Tel Aviv University researchers say.A new Tel Aviv University study finds thatThe research suggests thatThe new study is part of an ongoing collaboration between TAU, the University of Haifa and Assaf Harofeh Medical Center investigating new therapeutic strategies with which to treat survivors of childhood sexual abuse.It was conducted by Prof. Shai Efrati of TAU's Sackler School of Medicine and Sagol School of Neuroscience and Director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center and published online in Frontiers in Psychology on December 14, 2018.," says Prof. Efrati. "," Prof. Efrati continues. ".""Even though some of the areas of the brain have previously been associated with fibromyalgia and PTSD, the correlation we found also added new knowledge on brain function," says Dr. Amir Hadanny, of TAU, Bar-Ilan University, and Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, a co-author of the study. "In the future, we hope to be able to diagnose the so-called 'psychological' disorders through objective brain imaging."Source: Eurekalert