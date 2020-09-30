Fiber-Rich Diet Lowers Cancer Radiation Induced Inflammation

This advice is not very evidence-based as insufficient fiber potentially being counterproductive and worsens gastrointestinal toxicity.The study compared the effects of high-fiber and no-fiber diets. The researchers found that a fiber-free diet is worse for people who are undergoing radiotherapy treatment.A no-fiber diet generated inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines are present for a long time after radiation. It results in increased inflammation of the digestive system.A fiber-rich diet decreases the presence of cytokines. It reduces the radiation-induced inflammation, both in short and the long term.Many cancer survivors have intestinal issues after radiation. In Europe, around one million pelvic-organ cancer survivors suffer from compromised intestinal health due to radiation-induced gastrointestinal symptoms.It is the same in Australia and around the world where there is no immediate cure or treatment.said Dr Andrea Stringer.Source: Medindia