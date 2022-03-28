Fewer Stroke Cases Reported During First COVID-19 Wave

Advertisement

Researchers looked at data on 19 531 patients in Alberta during the prepandemic period (January 1, 2016, to February 27, 2020) and 4900 patients across the five pandemic phases from February 28, 2020, to March 31, 2021.According to World Stroke Organization data, hospital visits and admissions for ischemic stroke decreased in Wave 1 compared with the prepandemic period, rebounded somewhat during the lull before Wave 2 and declined further in Wave 3.Treatments for stroke, such as thrombolysis and endovascular therapy, also declined compared with the prepandemic period.As SARS-CoV-2 positivity is associated with subsequent cardiovascular issues, emergency departments would be expected to see more cases of heart disease and stroke in later waves.the researchers write.Study authors noted a substantial increase in out-of-hospital stroke deaths as a proportion of all stroke-related deaths in the province during the pandemic periods.The study provides additional evidence of the pandemic's effect on medical emergencies such as strokes. Data from Spain showed a decrease of 40% or more in admissions for myocardial infarction and stroke, and preliminary reports from Italy showed a 25% drop in admissions for stroke and a 14% drop in thrombolysis to treat stroke.write the authors.Public health messaging should encourage patients to seek care for emergencies, even during a pandemic.Source: Eurekalert