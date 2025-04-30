Fetal Shield to Cancer Weapon: Can Pregnancy Proteins Turn Deadly?

Pregnancy-related protein PZP may predict survival in women with lung cancer.
Can a pregnancy protein hidden in our bodies hold the key to surviving lung cancer? Groundbreaking research now links Pregnancy Zone Protein (PZP)—once known only for its role during pregnancy—to tumor progression and survival outcomes in women with lung cancer. The revelations are not only fascinating but may transform how we diagnose and treat lung adenocarcinoma, the deadliest form of lung cancer. pregnancy-specific glycoproteins (PSGs)—a related family of immune-modulating proteins—are re-activated in tumors and are linked to worse survival in women, especially those with KRAS gene mutations.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Low levels of PZP in tumors are linked to poor survival in women with lung adenocarcinoma.’
Low levels of PZP in tumors are linked to poor survival in women with lung adenocarcinoma.’
Advertisements
Unexpected Link Between Pregnancy and Lung CancerFor decades, Pregnancy Zone Protein (PZP) was known for helping the immune system tolerate a fetus. Now, scientists are discovering that low levelsof PZP in lung tumors are linked to worse survival, especially in female patients.
The research, published in Biomedicines (2023), analyzed tissue samples from over 100 LUAD patients. Women with reduced PZP had more aggressive tumors, hinting that this “pregnancy protein” might be doing more than we ever thought—even influencing life expectancy.
Lung tumors can activate pregnancy-specific glycoproteins (PSGs)—a strategy similar to how the fetus avoids maternal immune rejection. This immune evasion tactic, while present in both sexes, was found to disproportionately impact female survival outcomes.
Advertisements
Silent Immune Warrior in the Tumor BattlefieldPZP doesn’t just sit around—it’s a key player in shaping the immune environment inside tumors. High levels of PZP in lung cancer were linked to greater infiltration by CD4+ T cells and M1 macrophages, immune cells known to attack cancer. On the other hand, low PZP tumors were flooded with M0 and M2 macrophages, cells that often help tumors escape immune attack.
These findings suggest PZP might help build an immune-friendly battlefield within the lungs, offering hope for immune-based therapies. PSG expression was often associated with activation of the KRAS signaling pathway in female lung cancer patients—a mutation known to fuel aggressive tumor growth. This was not observed in male patients, highlighting a unique biological vulnerability in women.
Advertisements
New Prognostic Biomarker on the RiseThe clinical implications are significant. Using both bioinformatics and patient survival data, researchers confirmed that PZP is an independent prognostic marker for Lung adenocarcinoma. Survival analysis revealed that patients with higher PZP lived significantly longer. ROC curves also showed that PZP had strong diagnostic value, with an AUC of 0.804.
This opens the door to using PZP as both a prognostic tool and a potential therapeutic target. PSG genes were activated in around 20% of patients with lung, breast, uterine, and colon cancers. Importantly, the worst outcomes were recorded in females with PSG expressio, further supporting the idea of sex-specific treatment strategies.
What’s Next: From Discovery to TreatmentThough the study marks a major leap forward, more research is needed. The authors urge larger-scale studies to validate PZP’s clinical utility and explore its exact mechanisms.If confirmed, PZP could join the arsenal of biomarkers guiding personalized treatment in lung cancer—especially for women, who may be biologically more responsive to this protein.
In time, this “pregnancy protein” might just become a game-changer in cancer immunotherapy. Funding is granted to explore PSG targeting, KRAS links, and the influence of pregnancy history and hormonal genes on lung cancer risk. These targets, if druggable, may revolutionize women-specific cancer treatment.
References:
- Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10377424/?utm_source)
Source-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center