Pregnancy-related protein PZP may predict survival in women with lung cancer.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Low levels of PZP in tumors are linked to poor survival in women with lung adenocarcinoma.’

Low levels of PZP in tumors are linked to poor survival in women with lung adenocarcinoma.’

Advertisements

Unexpected Link Between Pregnancy and Lung Cancer

Advertisements

Silent Immune Warrior in the Tumor Battlefield

Advertisements

New Prognostic Biomarker on the Rise

What’s Next: From Discovery to Treatment

Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10377424/?utm_source)

Groundbreaking research now links—once known only for its role during pregnancy—to. The revelations are not only fascinating but may transform how we, the deadliest form of lung cancer.—a related family of immune-modulating proteins—arein tumors and are linked to worse survival in women, especially those with.().For decades, Pregnancy Zone Protein (PZP) was known for helping the immune system tolerate a fetus. Now, scientists are discovering that, especially in female patients.The research, published in Biomedicines (2023), analyzed tissue samples from over 100 LUAD patients. Women with reduced PZP had more aggressive tumors, hinting that thismight be doing more than we ever thought—even influencing life expectancy.Lung tumors can activate pregnancy-specific glycoproteins (PSGs)—a strategy similar to how the fetus avoids maternal immune rejection. This immune evasion tactic, while present in both sexes, was found to disproportionately impact female survival outcomes.PZP doesn’t just sit around—it’s a key player ininside tumors. High levels of PZP in lung cancer were linked to greater infiltration by CD4+ T cells and M1 macrophages , immune cells known to. On the other hand, low PZP tumors were flooded with, cells that often help tumors escape immune attack.These findings suggest PZP might help build an immune-friendly battlefield within the lungs, offering hope for. PSG expression was often associated within female lung cancer patients—a mutation known to fuel aggressive tumor growth. This was, highlighting a unique biological vulnerability in women.The clinical implications are significant. Using both, researchers confirmed thatfor Lung adenocarcinoma . Survival analysis revealed that patients with higher PZP lived significantly longer. ROC curves also showed that, with an AUC of 0.804.This opens the door to using. PSG genes were activated in around 20% of patients with lung, breast, uterine, and colon cancers. Importantly, the, further supporting the idea of sex-specific treatment strategies.Though the study marks a major leap forward, more research is needed. The authors urge larger-scale studies to validate PZP’s clinical utility and explore its exact mechanisms.If confirmed, PZP could join the arsenal of biomarkers guiding personalized treatment in lung cancer—especially for women, who may be biologically more responsive to this protein.In time, this “pregnancy protein” might just become a. Funding is granted to explore PSG targeting, KRAS links, and the influence ofon lung cancer risk. These targets, if druggable, may revolutionize women-specific cancer treatment.Source-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center