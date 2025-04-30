About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Fetal Shield to Cancer Weapon: Can Pregnancy Proteins Turn Deadly?

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 30 2025 3:21 PM

Pregnancy-related protein PZP may predict survival in women with lung cancer.

Fetal Shield to Cancer Weapon: Can Pregnancy Proteins Turn Deadly?
Can a pregnancy protein hidden in our bodies hold the key to surviving lung cancer? Groundbreaking research now links Pregnancy Zone Protein (PZP)—once known only for its role during pregnancy—to tumor progression and survival outcomes in women with lung cancer. The revelations are not only fascinating but may transform how we diagnose and treat lung adenocarcinoma, the deadliest form of lung cancer. pregnancy-specific glycoproteins (PSGs)—a related family of immune-modulating proteins—are re-activated in tumors and are linked to worse survival in women, especially those with KRAS gene mutations.(1 Trusted Source
Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma

Go to source).

KRAS Pathway for Lung Cancer
KRAS Pathway for Lung Cancer
Effective treatment of lung cancer has been challenging despite finding the KRAS gene as a target for treating lung cancer. The KRAS pathway is now explored to find what makes it cancerous.
Advertisements

Unexpected Link Between Pregnancy and Lung Cancer

For decades, Pregnancy Zone Protein (PZP) was known for helping the immune system tolerate a fetus. Now, scientists are discovering that low levelsof PZP in lung tumors are linked to worse survival, especially in female patients.

The research, published in Biomedicines (2023), analyzed tissue samples from over 100 LUAD patients. Women with reduced PZP had more aggressive tumors, hinting that this “pregnancy protein” might be doing more than we ever thought—even influencing life expectancy.

Lung tumors can activate pregnancy-specific glycoproteins (PSGs)—a strategy similar to how the fetus avoids maternal immune rejection. This immune evasion tactic, while present in both sexes, was found to disproportionately impact female survival outcomes.


Advertisements
Lung Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Lung Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Silent Immune Warrior in the Tumor Battlefield

PZP doesn’t just sit around—it’s a key player in shaping the immune environment inside tumors. High levels of PZP in lung cancer were linked to greater infiltration by CD4+ T cells and M1 macrophages, immune cells known to attack cancer. On the other hand, low PZP tumors were flooded with M0 and M2 macrophages, cells that often help tumors escape immune attack.

These findings suggest PZP might help build an immune-friendly battlefield within the lungs, offering hope for immune-based therapies. PSG expression was often associated with activation of the KRAS signaling pathway in female lung cancer patients—a mutation known to fuel aggressive tumor growth. This was not observed in male patients, highlighting a unique biological vulnerability in women.


Advertisements
Researchers Identify Patterns of Mutations in Lung Adenocarcinoma
Researchers Identify Patterns of Mutations in Lung Adenocarcinoma
For the treatment of advanced lung adenocarcinoma, molecular driven therapeutic targets have resulted in a paradigm shift.

New Prognostic Biomarker on the Rise

The clinical implications are significant. Using both bioinformatics and patient survival data, researchers confirmed that PZP is an independent prognostic marker for Lung adenocarcinoma. Survival analysis revealed that patients with higher PZP lived significantly longer. ROC curves also showed that PZP had strong diagnostic value, with an AUC of 0.804.

This opens the door to using PZP as both a prognostic tool and a potential therapeutic target. PSG genes were activated in around 20% of patients with lung, breast, uterine, and colon cancers. Importantly, the worst outcomes were recorded in females with PSG expressio, further supporting the idea of sex-specific treatment strategies.


Discovery of Distinct Lung Cancer Pathways Lead to More Targeted Treatments: Study
Discovery of Distinct Lung Cancer Pathways Lead to More Targeted Treatments: Study
Identification of specific lung cancer (lung adenocarcinoma) pathway may help increase the chances of more targeted treatment, finds a new study.

What’s Next: From Discovery to Treatment

Though the study marks a major leap forward, more research is needed. The authors urge larger-scale studies to validate PZP’s clinical utility and explore its exact mechanisms.If confirmed, PZP could join the arsenal of biomarkers guiding personalized treatment in lung cancer—especially for women, who may be biologically more responsive to this protein.

In time, this “pregnancy protein” might just become a game-changer in cancer immunotherapy. Funding is granted to explore PSG targeting, KRAS links, and the influence of pregnancy history and hormonal genes on lung cancer risk. These targets, if druggable, may revolutionize women-specific cancer treatment.

References:
  1. Pregnancy Zone Protein Serves as a Prognostic Marker and Favors Immune Infiltration in Lung Adenocarcinoma - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10377424/?utm_source)


Source-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional