Fetal Focus: A Safer, Smarter Way to Check Your Baby`s Genes

A breakthrough blood test that detects inherited genetic conditions without requiring paternal DNA.
With the emergence of cell-free DNA (cfDNA)-based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) over the last decade, traditional prenatal care has been transformed. Initially used to detect common chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 18, and trisomy 13, it has since expanded to identifying sub-chromosomal copy number variations (CNVs). Nevertheless, there is still one frontier that is not utilized well enough: screening of dominant monogenic conditions, many of which are caused by de novo variants or have complex modes of inheritance. These disorders can manifest in otherwise normal pregnancies and may not be detectable by ultrasound in early gestation. Considered screening of cfDNA to include such conditions can bridge a gap in prenatal care.
When Dad’s DNA Isn’t ThereCertain genetic disorders are inherited from a parent, while others occur for the first time in the baby. When the mother is a carrier of a condition, doctors usually require the father’s DNA to determine whether the baby is at risk. However, the father is not always available for testing—and that’s where Fetal Focus comes in.
The launch is supported by data from EXPAND, a large, prospective, blinded clinical trial. Launched in 2023, the study has already recruited nearly 1,300 patients, representing an average, multi-ethnic population comprised of the most significant academic medical institutions and maternal-fetal medicine clinics. EXPAND will be the groundbreaking clinical trial in this category, and any finding, both negative and positive, will be proven to be true with genetic testing, prenatally or postnatally.
Fetal Focus correctly identified all cases where the baby inherited the same faulty gene from both parents—with 91% sensitivity.
What Fetal Focus Tests ForWith just a blood sample from the mother, Fetal Focus is validated for the analysis of five genes:
- Cystic Fibrosis (CFTR)
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMN1)
- Alpha-thalassemia (HBA1, HBA2)
- Sickle Cell Disease and other beta-hemoglobinopathies (HBB)
What This Means for Parents
- The DNA of the father is unnecessary in some cases.
- There is no danger to the infant, as it is a blood test.
- Early, accurate data to support pregnancy care and decision-making.
