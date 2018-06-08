medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fertility Treatments May Increase Risk of Autism in Children

by Iswarya on  August 6, 2018 at 5:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Few fertility treatments may develop the risk of autism in children, reports a new study from the University of Haifa in Israel.
Fertility Treatments May Increase Risk of Autism in Children
Fertility Treatments May Increase Risk of Autism in Children

The researchers found that the odds of having a child on the autistic spectrum for those who underwent fertility treatments were 1.5 times higher than those who opted out of it, in the case of progesterone hormone therapy.

Progesterone is an embryonic steroid hormone needed for brain development. There is a hypothesis that it activates a genetic mechanism for the development of autism, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

For the study, the researchers included 108,548 boys as boys have a higher risk of developing autism than girls.

The researchers also found that progesterone delivery before pregnancy may affect critical stages in fetal brain development.

In recent years, efforts have been made to identify the environmental factors that influence the development of autism. One of the directions that have not been thoroughly tested is the effect of fertility treatments, the report said.

Today there is a scientific and medical controversy. Some studies have found that there is no connection between fertility treatments and autism, especially IVF (In vitro fertilization) treatments. Other studies have linked to individual hormones and autism, the report added.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted reproductive technologies include all measures involving the manipulation of gametes and embryo outside of the human body to help a couple conceive.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

More News on:

Ovulation Autism Height and Weight-Kids Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...