Fertility Treatments May Increase Risk of Autism in Children

Font : A- A+



Few fertility treatments may develop the risk of autism in children, reports a new study from the University of Haifa in Israel.

Fertility Treatments May Increase Risk of Autism in Children



The researchers found that the odds of having a child on the autistic spectrum for those who underwent fertility treatments were 1.5 times higher than those who opted out of it, in the case of progesterone hormone therapy.



‘Progesterone delivery before pregnancy may influence critical stages in fetal brain growth linking fertility treatments to autism in children.’ Progesterone is an embryonic steroid hormone needed for brain development. There is a hypothesis that it activates a genetic mechanism for the development of autism, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.



For the study, the researchers included 108,548 boys as boys have a higher risk of developing autism than girls.



The researchers also found that progesterone delivery before pregnancy may affect critical stages in fetal brain development.



In recent years, efforts have been made to identify the environmental factors that influence the development of autism. One of the directions that have not been thoroughly tested is the effect of fertility treatments, the report said.



Today there is a scientific and medical controversy. Some studies have found that there is no connection between fertility treatments and autism, especially IVF (In vitro fertilization) treatments. Other studies have linked to individual hormones and autism, the report added.



Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.



Source: IANS The researchers found that the odds of having a child on the autistic spectrum for those who underwent fertility treatments were 1.5 times higher than those who opted out of it, in the case of progesterone hormone therapy.Progesterone is an embryonic steroid hormone needed for brain development. There is a hypothesis that it activates a genetic mechanism for the development of autism, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.For the study, the researchers included 108,548 boys as boys have a higher risk of developing autism than girls.The researchers also found that progesterone delivery before pregnancy may affect critical stages in fetal brain development.In recent years, efforts have been made to identify the environmental factors that influence the development of autism. One of the directions that have not been thoroughly tested is the effect of fertility treatments, the report said.Today there is a scientific and medical controversy. Some studies have found that there is no connection between fertility treatments and autism, especially IVF (In vitro fertilization) treatments. Other studies have linked to individual hormones and autism, the report added.Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: