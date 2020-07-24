by Iswarya on  July 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fertility More Likely to Decline in the Wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic
New study outlines the findings on the link between COVID-19 and fertility. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science.

Throughout history, spikes in mortality due to wars and famines were followed by increased births, while the Spanish Flu resulted in a temporary drop in fertility before recovering during a "baby boom."

Contrary to this historical trend, the Covid-19 health emergency will plausibly cause a decline in fertility, without the factors that have brought on a baby boom in the past, according to "The Covid-19 pandemic and human fertility" published on July 24 by Science Magazine, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, by Bocconi University's Arnstein Aassve, Nicolò Cavalli, Letizia Mencarini and Samuel Plach, and Massimo Livi Bacci from University of Florence.


The authors emphasize differences in populations' development and their stage in the demographic transition to accurately draw conclusions from the existing research.

"Although it is difficult to make precise predictions, a likely scenario is that fertility will fall, at least in high-income countries and in the short run," said Arnstein Aassve, Professor at the Department of Social and Political Sciences at Bocconi and at the Carlo F. Dondena Centre for Research on Social Dynamics and Public Policy.

This study is part of the Dondena Centre's research activities within Bocconi's COVID Crisis Lab.

In high-income countries, disruption in the organization of family life due to prolonged lockdowns, the reinternalization of childcare within the couple following school closures, and deteriorating economic outlooks are likely to lead to postponements in childbearing. A further fertility fall in high-income countries will accelerate population aging and population decline, with implications for public policy.

In low- and middle-income countries, the fertility decline observed in recent decades from trends such as urbanization, economic development, and female occupation is unlikely to be fundamentally reversed by economic setbacks. Difficulties, though, in accessing family planning services might result in a short-run spike in unintended pregnancies and worsening neonatal and reproductive health.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Genetics of Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
READ MORE
Infertility
Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.
READ MORE
Top Foods To Improve Fertility
A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Ovulation
Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

OvulationMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeLifestyle Factors that Improve FertilityCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesTop Foods To Improve FertilityNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake