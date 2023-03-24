About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Female Genital Tuberculosis Needs Quick Intervention

by Colleen Fleiss on March 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Female Genital Tuberculosis Needs Quick Intervention

Tuberculosis (TB) widely known to affect the lungs was also found to have an impact on female's reproductive system. Timely intervention can help improve fertility issues in women.

What is Female Genital Tuberculosis

"Female Genital Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection of the female reproductive system that is known to cause infertility in women. This type of TB can take a toll on the fallopian tubes, uterus, ovaries, cervix, and vagina," said Dr. Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Mumbai.

It causes menstrual dysfunction and infertility through the damage of genital organs.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
New Diagnostic Algorithm for Female Genital Tuberculosis

New Diagnostic Algorithm for Female Genital Tuberculosis


Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) embarked upon a research to develop a new algorithm for diagnosing and treating female genital tuberculosis patients.
Advertisement


Women suffering from female genital TB generally develop no symptoms at all, especially in the early stages. Often, infertility is the only presenting symptom.

"If the fallopian tube is infected the egg which gets fertilised will fail to pass via the tube and reach its destination which is the uterus. Hence, the woman will not be able to conceive," Siddhartha said.
Female Reproductive System - Animation

Female Reproductive System - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs
Advertisement

TB is the world's deadliest infectious disease, which afflicts more than 10 million people each year. India contributes to over 30 percent of the global TB burden.

In 2021, India had estimated 30 lakh new TB cases. About 38 percent of TB deaths globally took place in India.

"Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious airborne disease leading to high morbidity and mortality rates not only in India but globally too. TB can have severe consequences for women, especially during their reproductive years and during pregnancy. TB most commonly affects the lungs, but it may affect multiple organ systems in the body and it may lead to infection in the fallopian tubes as well. It can also have a lasting impact on the endometrium, leading to infertility among females," said Dr. Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.

The diagnosis includes doing a laprohysteroscopy and dye test. Women known to have genital TB are treated with ATT (anti-tubercular treatment). ATT is the first line of treatment for women who are confirmed to have genital TB.

According to the doctors, one of the ways to keep genital TB at bay, is to treat pulmonary TB effectively without fail. Doing so can stop it from spreading to the reproductive system. Also, practicing safe sex methods, and getting immunized as per the doctor's advice, they suggested.

"Moreover, women with genital TB can conceive through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like IVF with proper medication. So, speak to a fertility consultant and clear all your doubts regarding pregnancy," Arora said.

Source: IANS
World Tuberculosis Day: Understanding the Global Impact of Tuberculosis

World Tuberculosis Day: Understanding the Global Impact of Tuberculosis


World Tuberculosis Day is an annual event that raises awareness about the impact of tuberculosis (TB) worldwide
Advertisement

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis


Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or ...
Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, ...
Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. ...
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by ...
Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other ...

Latest Women Health News

Pregnancy Loss More Likely to Occur in Slowly Developing Embryos

Pregnancy Loss More Likely to Occur in Slowly Developing Embryos

Does embryo growth affect miscarriage chances in pregnancies? Yes, embryonic development is delayed in pregnancies ending in a miscarriage compared to ongoing pregnancies.
Healthy at Every Age: Essential Health Tests for Women Over 30!

Healthy at Every Age: Essential Health Tests for Women Over 30!

Don't let a full heart fool you - it's essential to be aware of your age and the challenges it presents in life as per a new study.
Road Accidents During Pregnancy Increase the Risk of Birth Complications

Road Accidents During Pregnancy Increase the Risk of Birth Complications

Women involved in motor vehicle crashes during pregnancy were at increased risk of various adverse pregnancy outcomes, especially while riding scooters.
Beware Women! Shift Work can Make You Frail

Beware Women! Shift Work can Make You Frail

Are shift works bad for women's health? Yes, Women who are working rotating shifts are more likely to be frail.
Mind Over Matter: Harnessing the Influence of Mindsets in Childbirth!

Mind Over Matter: Harnessing the Influence of Mindsets in Childbirth!

Psychologists found that a pregnant woman's mindset can impact childbirth outcomes, with those viewing it as natural having fewer interventions.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Female Genital Tuberculosis Needs Quick Intervention Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests