Female Genital Tuberculosis Needs Quick Intervention

Tuberculosis (TB) widely known to affect the lungs was also found to have an impact on female's reproductive system. Timely intervention can help improve fertility issues in women.

What is Female Genital Tuberculosis

"Female Genital Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection of the female reproductive system that is known to cause infertility in women. This type of TB can take a toll on the fallopian tubes, uterus, ovaries, cervix, and vagina," said Dr. Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Mumbai.It causes menstrual dysfunction and infertility through the damage of genital organs.