Female Feticide and Its Lingering Threat in India

The menace of female feticide, combined with the untimely demise of very young girls (up to 5 years old) resulting from neglect or abandonment, has resulted in an approximate loss of 63 million girls from the nation's population.

Examining the Void in Contemporary Information on Gender Disparities in India

Despite the implementation of rigorous measures by health authorities, more than 63 million girls are reported as "missing" from the Indian population since the 2011 Census due to female feticide and infanticides, raising concerns on International Women's Day.The startling figures were revealed in the Economic Survey of India (2017-2018) tabled in the Parliament – the last such document -- after which there is no official data available, according to experts. Pune-based activist-medico, Dr. Ganesh Rakh who launched the trendsetter"It's a serious predicament. The obsession for sons among Indian couples and families is not only preventing girls from being born but also resulting in higher mortality of the females who are born, a double-loss to the country," said Dr. Rakh. After the Economic Survey, the Lancet Global Health-2018 report came out with even more glaring details. Strict laws notwithstanding, selective abortion of female fetuses continues, resulting in fewer girls being born in the country.While most research studies have highlighted gender bias in India with a focus on pre-natal mortality, a recent study by the International Institute for Applied System Analysis (IIASA) has drawn attention to the high female mortality at the under-five years of age at the district level.'Excess mortality' is defined as the difference between the observed and expected mortality rates in both genders, with the female mortality rate found to be higher than the male mortality rate, said Dr. Rakh."Unfortunately, barring the Economic Survey and the Lancet study, which are now nearly eight years old, there is no authentic contemporary data available on these serious social issues with severe future implications," Dr. Rakh pointed out.This is because Census 2021 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is no certainty on when the next Census will be conducted, he said, while adding that conclusions of certain other national-level surveys have been questioned. However, in recent times, experts have observed that gradually, gender discrimination for girls after birth is reducing due to many social awareness programmes, plus the literacy rate in primary and secondary education is increasing.Yet, girls are facing more instances of domestic violence owing to a perceived social imbalance as a result of a skewed sex ratio of girls for many decades. Besides, the marriage expenses have shot up drastically, not only among the affluent or billionaires but also farmers and lower middle-class families, and in most cases, the load is borne by the girl's side."In our crusades all over India, we have come across ordinary families or even landless farmers or labourers who blew off Rs 15-20 lakh on the wedding expenditure for their daughters. They take loans, and then struggle for the rest of their life to repay but the groom's side has no such liabilities," Dr. Rakh added.He feels that the short-term solution to the problem is increased awareness levels and campaigns among the people to 'Save Girl Child', and empower the girls at every stage in their lives, education and jobs, along with reservations, if necessary, and other similar national policy initiatives, to strengthen the country's social-political-economic fabric.Source-IANS