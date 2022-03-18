About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Feeling Sluggish After A Good Night Sleep? Here Is Medical Advice

by Colleen Fleiss on March 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Feeling Sluggish After A Good Night Sleep? Here Is Medical Advice

Do you sleep soundly yet feel tired throughout the day? You could be suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), said doctors. This year's theme of the say is: "Quality sleep, sound mind, happy world".

The sudden demise of the iconic Bollywood disco singer Bappi Lahiri has caused a buzz. The pertinent question is, Can a person succumb to death in his/her sleep?

Advertisement


Doctors say yes, if you are suffering from an undiagnosed sleep condition just like the singer.

Obstructive sleep apnea is perhaps the most feared but untreated condition. It lacks awareness. A bad sleep at night is often sorted out by taking a pill at night. But, the cause often remains undiagnosed and untreated.
Advertisement

OSA is definitely not the sleep disorder problem that you can put an end to with a sleeping pill.

What makes OSA different from the other sleeping disorders? When we say a person is having difficulty to sleep at night, it could be due to two reasons, either the person is unable to fall asleep or the person does fall asleep at night but wakes up several times due to breathlessness.

The two conditions are very different from each other, the first one is a case of insomnia in which you'll visit a psychiatrist, while the second one is a case of OSA and that is the case of worry.

OSA is the mother of all major cardiac morbidities and other morbidities in adults as well children. Recent studies have placed the prevalence of OSA at a mean of 22 per cent (range, 9-37 per cent) in men and 17 per cent (range, 4-50 per cent) in women.

It has been observed that obesity predisposes to OSA.

Sandeep Bansal, in-charge of the sleep services of ENT Department with the PGIMER, told IANS that they see about 30 new patients of OSA every month and undertakes about 15-20 sleep studies a month.

Even during Covid-19 times around 10 studies were being done in the department.

He said though there can be multiple reasons for sleep apnea but obesity or being overweight is the one of the main causes of OSA and this is treatable.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) was identified as an independent risk factor for severe coronavirus disease, resulting in hospitalisation, according to study findings published last week in BMJ Open Respiratory Research.

The importance of OSA becomes all the more important during the pandemic.

The person will unknowingly stop breathing repeatedly throughout sleep. Once the airway is opened or the breathing signal is received, the person may snore, take a deep breath, or awaken completely with a sensation of gasping, smothering, or choking.

Naresh Panda, Head, Department of ENT, told IANS untreated sleep apnea can lead to potentially serious health complications, such as heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

It can also leave a person feeling drowsy, increasing the risk of accidents while driving or working and loss of concentration at work, subsequently poor productivity, so an early recognition of the problem and getting it treated is of utmost importance.

Here are some key points about sleep apnea:

Around one in five adults have mild symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, while one in 15 have moderate-to-severe symptoms.

Approximately 1 billion people globally have this condition, but only 20 per cent have been diagnosed and treated.

Menopausal and postmenopausal women have an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is an independent risk factor for hypertension (high blood pressure).

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and ....
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this ......
Mothers’ Sleep Apnea may Change Their Male Offspring's Autism
Mothers’ Sleep Apnea may Change Their Male Offspring's Autism
Study in rats links intermittent hypoxia in pregnancy to lifelong deficits and it may increase the ....
World Sleep Day 2022 — “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”
World Sleep Day 2022 — “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”
World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 18th this year to augment the benefits of healthy sleep and ....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)