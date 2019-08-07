medindia

Feeling Safe is Most Important for Hospitalised Kids

by Iswarya on  July 8, 2019 at 9:29 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Feeling safe and a good night's sleep are the things that matter the most to kids who are sick in the hospital. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing.

The study fills a gap in our understanding of how children are feeling in hospital settings.
Feeling Safe is Most Important for Hospitalised Kids
Feeling Safe is Most Important for Hospitalised Kids

For the study, researchers developed the 'Needs of Children Questionnaire' (NCQ), the first of its kind to measure children's self-reported psychosocial, physical and emotional needs in paediatric wards.

Show Full Article


"Development of the NCQ is part of an international movement to place children as central to care delivery, which honours the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child," said Mandie Foster, Professor at the Edith Cowan University in Australia.

The research team assessed 193 school-aged children in paediatric settings in Australia and New Zealand.

Children's most important needs were identified as: To know they are safe and will be looked after, to get enough sleep at night, hospital staff listening to them, to have places their parents can go to for food and drinks.

Over 1.7 million Australian children were admitted to hospitals in 2016-17, researchers said, which emphasizes on the importance of this study.

"As adults, we often make assumptions about children's needs and wants, but hospitals can be a scary and unfamiliar environment for many children and we shouldn't assume we know how they are feeling," Foster said.

"Being listened to and understood can give children an added sense of confidence about the situation they find themselves in," she added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Shoe Shiner at Children's Hospital Donates 200k to Help Treat Sick Kids

A man who has been brushing the shoes at a children's hospital for more than three decades has donated more than $200,000.

West Bengal Plans 24*7 Toll-Free Helpline for Sick Kids, Pregnant Women

A call center would be set up in West Bengal for handling emergency calls and staffers would be connecting to ambulances and the nearest sick neonatal care unit.

Batman Wants to Help Sick Kids

Baltimore's Caped Crusader is on a mission to make sick children feel better.

Fewer Friends for Sick Kids

Sick teens are more isolated than other kids, but they do not necessarily realize it and often think their friendships are stronger than they actually are, a new study has revealed.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure / Hypertension

Home Remedies for Constipation

Common Cold Virus can Potentially Treat Bladder Cancer

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive