Feeling More Informed About Health May Help Teens With Depression

They were also questioned about their health - their depression symptoms and if consuming health information led to behavioral changes.Findings showed that older participants and those with higher GPAs were more likely to be depressed. Zhang believes that these students felt more pressure to succeed the longer they were in school and the better their grades were.Results also showed that adolescents whose mothers had a higher education level felt more depressed than those whose fathers had a higher level of education.Bu Zhong, author, described this as theZhong said.The participants stated that they trusted traditional media (TV, radio, and newspapers) over online content. However, only social media or website content resulted in actual behavioral changes.Zhong states,He adds that websites and social media have the potential to powerfully affect adolescent health.In conclusion, the study suggests that health information, if used strategically, can reduce depression in teens and adolescents.Zhong said.He adds that they are looking for anything besides drugs and therapy that can help depressed people with their depression.Source: Medindia