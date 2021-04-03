by Anjanee Sharma on  March 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Feeling More Informed About Health May Help Teens With Depression
A new study found that learning about health from trusted sources may help teens better care for themselves and decrease depressive symptoms.

The research team also found that trust played a role in determining whether learning health information improved depression. The more the adolescents believed the source to be credible, the more likely they were to experience less depression.

Participants of the study were 310 adolescents from elementary, middle, and high schools in North China. They provided data on health information, including its quality and if the source was credible, recently consumed by them.


They were also questioned about their health - their depression symptoms and if consuming health information led to behavioral changes.

Findings showed that older participants and those with higher GPAs were more likely to be depressed. Zhang believes that these students felt more pressure to succeed the longer they were in school and the better their grades were.

Results also showed that adolescents whose mothers had a higher education level felt more depressed than those whose fathers had a higher level of education.

Bu Zhong, author, described this as the tiger mom effect.

"These findings don't mean that a mom's education causes their kids' depression, but one interpretation could be that it may not be a good idea for moms to dominate their children's school life and push them too hard," Zhong said.

The participants stated that they trusted traditional media (TV, radio, and newspapers) over online content. However, only social media or website content resulted in actual behavioral changes.

Zhong states, "The kids weren't purposefully misleading when they said they didn't trust information online, even though that information was ultimately linked with lower depression."

"Their parents and teachers probably told them to be wary of information found online or on social media. But our research found that online content has a strong impact on their health behavior and depression mitigation strategies, which are not found in the traditional media content."

He adds that websites and social media have the potential to powerfully affect adolescent health.

In conclusion, the study suggests that health information, if used strategically, can reduce depression in teens and adolescents.

"Our research is interested in providing long-term health outcomes, not just temporary relief," Zhong said.

He adds that they are looking for anything besides drugs and therapy that can help depressed people with their depression.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression Rates are on the Rise
Approximately one out of five adolescents has a diagnosable mental health disorder, and nearly one-third show symptoms of depression.
READ MORE
Childhood ADHD may Result in Adolescent Depression
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)in childhood may heighten the risk of developing adolescent depression and suicidal behaviour years later, states a report.
READ MORE
Teens Exposed to High Levels of Pesticide More Likely to Develop Depression
Pesticide exposure may increase the risk of depression among teens who live in agricultural communities, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time