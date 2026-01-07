Federal Guidance Expands Cervical Screening With Home HPV Test

New federal guidance expands cervical cancer screening, allowing some women to use at-home HPV self-tests instead of in-clinic exams.

What the Updated Recommendations Mean

Women ages 30 to 65 are encouraged to use high-risk HPV testing every five years as the primary screening approach, using either clinician-collected or self-collected samples.

Alternative screening methods remain available, including:

HPV testing combined with a Pap test every five years, or

Pap testing alone every three years when HPV testing is not accessible.

Women ages 21 to 29 should continue receiving Pap tests every three years, unchanged from prior guidance.

HRSA Administrator Tom Engels said the update is designed to close long-standing screening gaps.

Progress—and Persistent Gaps

FDA-Approved Testing and Follow-Up Care

following a significant update to federal preventive health guidelines that introduces an at-home HPV testing option.The revised recommendations from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) identify high-risk( ) For the first time, that test can be completed either during a clinic visit or through a self-collection kit used at home. Private insurance plans will be required to cover theHealth officials emphasized that the new guidance expands choices rather than eliminating existing screening methods. “This gives women greater control over how and where they get screened,” said Dr. Ann Sheehy, HRSA’s chief medical officer. “Pap tests remain an option. Self-collection simply adds another pathway.”Under the new guidance:“Many women are diagnosed too late simply because screening never happened,” Engels said. “Making testing easier and more accessible can directly save lives.” Self-collection testing is intended for women who face obstacles to in-office screening, including scheduling challenges, discomfort with pelvic exams, or limited access to care. Engels stressed that the Pap test remains a critical tool and will continue to play an important role in cervical cancer prevention.Thealigns closely with recent recommendations from the American Cancer Society, which now advise starting cervical cancer screening at age 25 and prioritizing HPV testing, including self-collection.“There is strong evidence that self-collection increases screening participation without compromising accuracy,” said Dr. Robert Smith, senior vice president of Early Cancer Detection Science at the American Cancer Society. “That evidence, along with FDA approval, supported its inclusion in national guidelines.”Over the past five decades, cervical cancer rates and deaths in the U.S. have dropped by more than half, largely due to routine screening that identifies precancerous changes early.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),However, more than half of cases are still diagnosed after the disease has spread, when five-year survival falls to around 20%.Despite widespread availability of screening, about one in four women in the U.S. is not up to date, and roughly half of cervical cancer diagnoses occur in women who were never screened or overdue for testing.“Early cervical cancer rarely causes symptoms,” Sheehy said. “Without screening, there is often no warning sign until the disease is advanced.”Only tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommended for self-collection. TheAccess to covered at-home tests may differ by insurance plan. Health officials also emphasized that a positive HPV result does not mean cancer, but indicates the need for additional evaluation.The updated HRSA guidance further clarifies that insurers must cover follow-up services—such as Pap tests, biopsies, and laboratory work—without cost-sharing after abnormal screening results. A separate rule that took effect January 1 also requires insurance coverage for patient navigation services to help women coordinate care and complete follow-up testing.“Health care can be overwhelming,” Sheehy said. “Navigation support helps ensure women don’t fall out of the system after an abnormal result.”Federal officials say they are hopeful the expanded screening options will lead to earlier detection and fewer cervical cancer deaths nationwide. “This is a meaningful step forward,” Sheehy added. “Making screening more accessible has the potential to change outcomes for countless women.”Source-Medindia