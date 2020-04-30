Fecal Transplantation can Improve Outcomes in Patients with Multi-drug Resistant Organisms

‘Fecal microbial transplantation is effective in treating healthcare-associated infection that often causes severe diarrhea.’

"Many of these patients have had recurrent, prolonged courses of heavy-duty antibiotics, end-of-the-line treatments with high toxicity profiles, and repeated hospital stay. They had given up work or had family members forced to give up work to care for them -- having a huge impact on the quality of life," said Benjamin Mullish, MD, a lead researcher and clinical lecturer in the Division of Digestive Diseases, Imperial College London, England."After this experimental treatment, we saw many in this group being able to go back to work, play with their grandkids, and have an overall much better quality of life."Previous research has found that FMT is effective in treating C. difficile, a difficult-to-treat healthcare-associated infection that often causes severe diarrhea in hospitalized patients. For this study, researchers wanted to know whether FMT could help decolonize or remove from the patients' bodies, multi-drug resistant bacteria that have developed resistance to more than one type of antibiotic. Multi-drug resistant organisms require broader-acting last-resort treatments that can have severe side-effects. Researchers also wanted to know if FMT could impact other clinical outcomes like the length of hospital stay, readmissions and development of bloodstream infections.Across all patients, there was a reduction in bloodstream infections with resistant organisms and total bloodstream infections. Eight patients improved to a point where they were able to undergo stem-cell transplants within six months after FMT. No serious adverse events related to FMT were reported.The results suggest that the benefits of FMT may not be only from decolonizing resistant organisms, but there may be positive impacts from other microbiota-related mechanisms that require additional study.A limitation of the study is that instead of using a control group, researchers compared patients' conditions before and after treatment, but results were dramatic enough in these very sick patients to warrant additional research.Source: Eurekalert