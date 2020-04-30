by Iswarya on  April 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fecal Transplantation can Improve Outcomes in Patients with Multi-drug Resistant Organisms
Fecal microbial transplantation (FMT) in patients with drug-resistant bacteria can reduce hospital stays and treat infections easier, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal GIE: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The study's researchers conducted the transfer, known as fecal microbial transplantation or FMT, in 20 patients infected during extensive medical care with multi-drug resistant organisms, including carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (such as Escherichia coli), vancomycin-resistant enterococci or extended-spectrum beta-lactamase Enterobacteriaceae. Patients were followed for six months after the transplantation and their clinical course compared with six months prior to FMT.

While the resistant bacteria were cleared in only 41 percent of the 17 patients who completed the full follow-up, researchers found other benefits to the patients, who had been repeatedly hospitalized and treated for a variety of severe conditions. The sample included hematological cancer patients in need of stem-cell transplants and kidney transplant patients with urinary and bloodstream infections with bacteria that were multi-drug resistant.


"Many of these patients have had recurrent, prolonged courses of heavy-duty antibiotics, end-of-the-line treatments with high toxicity profiles, and repeated hospital stay. They had given up work or had family members forced to give up work to care for them -- having a huge impact on the quality of life," said Benjamin Mullish, MD, a lead researcher and clinical lecturer in the Division of Digestive Diseases, Imperial College London, England.

"After this experimental treatment, we saw many in this group being able to go back to work, play with their grandkids, and have an overall much better quality of life."

Previous research has found that FMT is effective in treating C. difficile, a difficult-to-treat healthcare-associated infection that often causes severe diarrhea in hospitalized patients. For this study, researchers wanted to know whether FMT could help decolonize or remove from the patients' bodies, multi-drug resistant bacteria that have developed resistance to more than one type of antibiotic. Multi-drug resistant organisms require broader-acting last-resort treatments that can have severe side-effects. Researchers also wanted to know if FMT could impact other clinical outcomes like the length of hospital stay, readmissions and development of bloodstream infections.

Across all patients, there was a reduction in bloodstream infections with resistant organisms and total bloodstream infections. Eight patients improved to a point where they were able to undergo stem-cell transplants within six months after FMT. No serious adverse events related to FMT were reported.

The results suggest that the benefits of FMT may not be only from decolonizing resistant organisms, but there may be positive impacts from other microbiota-related mechanisms that require additional study.

A limitation of the study is that instead of using a control group, researchers compared patients' conditions before and after treatment, but results were dramatic enough in these very sick patients to warrant additional research.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fecal Transplantation Model Helps Predict which Bacteria will Grow
A statistical model was developed that helps predict which bacterial species whether the donor or recipient will flourish after FMT.
READ MORE
A New Treatment Option for Clostridium Difficile: Fecal Transplantation
A new study has said that fecal transplantation through colonoscopy is an effective treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
READ MORE
Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half
Fecal transplants could be used to treat children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Microbiota Transfer Therapy (MTT), a type of fecal transplant is effective in improving gut health and autism symptoms in children.
READ MORE
Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
Bacteria on tumors can affect immune response and survival of patients with pancreatic cancer. The tumor microbiome can be altered by fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), which leads to better outcomes.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Stool Test
Faecal matter may be subjected to occult blood tests, microbiology tests, and chemical tests and can diagnose the presence or absence of a number of medical conditions.
READ MORE
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

MRSA - The Super BugStool TestTransplantationOrgan Donation and Transplantation