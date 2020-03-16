medindia
Fecal Microbiota Transplants can Successfully Treat Patients with C. Diff

by Iswarya on  March 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM Research News
Fecal Microbiota Transplants (FMT) are highly successful in treating patients with Clostridioides difficile (C.diff) infection, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal EClinicalMedicine.
Results from the first licensed English stool bank, which supplies FMT treatment to patients in the NHS, have shown that in 78% of cases the patient's diarrhea had stopped and had not returned in the 90 days after treatment.


Antibiotics can be effective in treating the first episode of C.diff. However, 10-20% of patients don't respond, and the infection then recurs. Success rates of antibiotics in relapsing infection can be as low as 30%.

During FMT, the good bacteria in the feces of a healthy donor are transferred to the gut of a patient with the infection.

The Microbiome Treatment Centre at the University of Birmingham is the first in the UK to be licensed for FMT preparation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), supplying NHS patients across the country.

Before the dedicated center was set up, many patients across the UK were unable to access this treatment.

Scientific studies have demonstrated that FMT treatment is better than treatment with expensive special antibiotics for C.diff infections, particularly when the patient's infection has come back again.

The development of a licensed FMT service at the University of Birmingham will widen the supply and improve equality of access to FMT treatment across the NHS. It will provide critical support for researchers both here in Birmingham and in other centers working on how FMT produces a cure not only in C.diff infection but also conditions such as ulcerative colitis and other diseases which seem to be linked to the gut microbiome.

Lead author Dr. Victoria McCune, Consultant Clinical Scientist in Microbiology at South Tees Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said:

"Our research has successfully shown the benefits of treating recurrent C.diff patients with FMT. Our standardized approach to making FMT will improve the quality and safety of this treatment for many more patients."

Professor Peter Hawkey, Professor of Clinical and Public Health Bacteriology at the University of Birmingham's Institute of Microbiology and Infection, said:

"This work has turned an unregulated potentially dangerous method of fecal transplantation into a national service providing rapid, safe regulated, life-saving treatment for a serious disease affecting thousands of patients in the UK."

Source: Eurekalert

