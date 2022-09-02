About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Fecal Implants Manage Behavioral Changes in Alzheimer’s Model

by Dr Jayashree on February 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM
Fecal Implants Manage Behavioral Changes in Alzheimer's Model

A definitive causal connection between changes in the gut microbiome to behavioral and cognitive changes in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease is published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

The research was led by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University.

"We found that modulating the gut microbiome by fecal implants in germ-free mice induces behavioral and cognitive changes in an Alzheimer's disease model," said senior author Jacob Raber, Ph.D., professor of behavioral neuroscience in the OHSU School of Medicine.

The work follows on a previous OHSU study in mice, published last year, that revealed a correlation between the composition of the gut microbiome and the behavioral and cognitive performance of mice carrying genes associated with Alzheimer's.
In the new study, researchers carefully manipulated the digestive tract of mice using fecal implants.

They found changes in measures of behavior and cognition among three different genotypes and between males and females. Two of the genotypes involved mirroring those associated with a predisposition to Alzheimer's in people.

The study suggests possible avenues for forestalling dementia through the targeted use of probiotics or fecal transplants, which already have been used to manipulate the gut microbiome in people.

However, much more research needs to be conducted to ascertain the mechanism of these behavioral and cognitive effects, because the relationship between these effects and the gut microbiome is influenced by genotype and sex.

"People can buy probiotics over the counter, but we want to make sure the right treatment is being used for each patient, and that it benefits them," Raber said.

The gut microbiome is a complex environment. If you change one element, you'll also change other elements, so you want to make sure to select a probiotic that promotes brain health and brain function for each patient while limiting any negative side effects.



Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death....
Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin
If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with ......
Stool Test
Faecal matter may be subjected to occult blood tests, microbiology tests, and chemical tests and c...

