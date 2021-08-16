by Dr Jayashree on  August 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Feat of Cervical Cancer Screening Measure
A recent trend analysis indicates that cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates have remained stable or are dropping in most countries across the globe with effective screening measures.

These rates differ based on each country's socioeconomic development level, cervical cancer screening use, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates. The findings are published in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Cervical cancer is a potentially preventable disease, through screening to detect and treat precancerous lesions and through vaccination against HPV.


To reveal the most recent global patterns and trends of cervical cancer, a team of researchers from the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China, examined information released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer pertaining to 31 countries.

The researchers found that cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates were lower in more socioeconomically developed countries.

Both past and predicted trends appear to be stable or decreasing in most countries, especially in those with effective cervical cancer screening and HPV vaccination programs.

Over the most recent 10 years, 12 countries had stable cervical cancer incidence rates, 14 had decreasing rates, and five had increasing rates. In terms of mortality from cervical cancer, 12 countries had stable rates, 18 had decreasing rates, and one had an increased rate.

In predictions over the next 15 years for 27 countries, most are expected to have stable or decreasing trends. Ten are predicted to have stable incidence rates, nine to have decreasing rates, and eight to have increasing rates.

For mortality from cervical cancer, 16 are predicted to have stable rates, 10 to have decreasing rates, and one to have an increasing rate.

Effective cervical cancer screening programs and HPV vaccination should be further popularized to increase their coverage and ultimately decrease cervical cancer's short-, mid-, and long-term burden.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines 2020
American Cancer Society updated the cervical cancer screening guidelines. The new guidelines are simple, and they reflect the developments in cervical cancer prevention.
READ MORE
New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable
The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also achievable. It focuses on reducing the global cancer burden through access to information and cancer services.
READ MORE
AIDS-HIV-Cancer
AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.
READ MORE
Health Screening for Women
Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.
READ MORE
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Women and CancerCancer and HomeopathyCervical CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtUterine CancerAIDS-HIV-CancerHealth Screening for WomenImportance of Health Screening Tests