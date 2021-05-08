by Hannah Joy on  August 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fears Influence Covid-19 Transmission
New mathematical model named as "Triple Contagion" of disease and fears has been developed to help predict how infectious disease outbreaks incorporate fear.

The model, named as "Triple Contagion" of disease and fears, helps better understand how pandemics can occur in multiple waves of infections, like those we are seeing with Covid-19.

Human behaviors like social distancing (which suppresses spread) and vaccine refusal (which promotes it) have shaped the dynamics of epidemics for centuries.


"Fear of a contagious disease can shift how susceptible individuals behave; they may take action to protect themselves, but abandon those actions prematurely as fear decays," said lead author Joshua Epstein, Professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health.

For instance, the fear of catching a virus like SARS-CoV-2 can cause healthy people to self-isolate at home or wear masks, suppressing spread.

But, because spread is reduced, the fear can evaporate -- leading people to stop isolating or wearing masks too early, when there are still many infected people circulating. This pours fuel -- in the form of susceptible people -- onto the embers, and a new wave explodes.

Likewise, fear of Covid-19 has motivated millions of people to get vaccinated. But as vaccines suppress spread and with it the fear of disease, people may fear the vaccine more than they do the infection and forgo vaccination, again producing disease resurgence.

The "Triple Contagion" model couples these psychological dynamics to the disease dynamics, uncovering new behavioral mechanisms for pandemic persistence and successive waves of infection.

Moreover, the model recognizes that fear is not static: it can spread through a population as a result of misinformation or alarming updates, or fade with time or reassuring news.

The model illustrates that the two fears evolve and interact in ways that shape social distancing behaviour, vaccine uptake, and the relaxation of these behaviors. These dynamics, in turn, can amplify or suppress disease transmission, which feeds back to affect behaviour, producing disease resurgence and multiple waves.

"Our 'Triple Contagion' model draws on the neuroscience of fear learning, extinction, and transmission to reveal new mechanisms for multiple pandemic waves of the sort we see in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and novel ways to think about mitigating its spread," said Erez Hatna, clinical associate professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health and a coauthor of the study.

The study is published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Can Pubs Effectively Prevent Covid-19 Transmission Risk?
First of its kind study questions whether pubs can effectively prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Transmission Rates on Trains
COVID-19 transmission rates on trains with infected people were studied recently. The study found that the rate of COVID-19 transmission is dependent on distance as well as time in the train.
READ MORE
WHO Says 60-70% of Population Needs to be Immune to Curb COVID-19 Transmission
A WHO official stated that about 60 to 70 per cent of the global population needs to be immune to curb or halt coronavirus.
READ MORE
Sewage System Could Pose a COVID-19 Transmission Risk
Potential for novel coronavirus to spread through sewage must not be neglected in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women